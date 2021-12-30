Attack on Titan themed Fortnite concept has players at a loss of words

A newly emerged Attack on Titan themed Fortnite concept on Twitter is taking the community by storm. The speculation and rumors around an Attack on Titan x Fortnite crossover started when Epic Games sent out a survey that contained several popular anime characters, including Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan. These surveys are done to get a better grasp of player sentiments about different collaborations and based on player reactions, Epic decides which collaboration skins should be released in Fortnite.
Now, a player has come up with a concept art of Eren Yeager, the protagonist of the Attack on Titan series, menancingly raising a fist above the Toona Fish character from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.
Attack on Titan themed Fortnite concept is all that players want from Epic Games
While Epic is still very tight-lipped about its many projects and collaborations, a vast majority of the Fortnite community wants to see an Attack on Titan x Fortnite collab in Chapter 3. A Fortnite player recently shared an amazing concept art depicting the all-powerful Eren Yeager standing tall in front of the iconic Fortnite Toona Fish skin. You can check out the concept art below.
As can be discerned from the image in the tweet, Eren looks quite intimidating yet compelling. He is one of the most pivotal and important characters in the anime and it would be really amazing to see him in Fortnite Chapter 3. While the developers have not yet shared any plans to bring Eren or other characters from the Attack on Titan universe to Fortnite, looking at the hype and craze around these anime characters might just lead to the community seeing them soon.
Until then, anime fans can try out an Attack on Titan themed Fortnite Creative map and experience one of three unique arenas. This innovative map is called the Titans Rebirth which allows 2 to 8 players to jump in for free and enjoy 3 different arenas on one map. To join the map, simply go to Fortnite Creative and type in the island code 1254-0562-2361 to join. Excited players can find more such Fortnite Creative maps with a quick search.