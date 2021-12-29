When TSM Myth 'sniped' his opponent with a rocket in Fortnite

Ali Kabbani aka Myth or TSM Myth, is among the most popular Twitch streamers and professional Fortnite players. Once known as a contemporary to Ninja and SypherPK, Myth is known for his accuracy as well as his excellent game knowledge.

In one of his older streams, Ali Kabbani had managed to RPG snipe a player from a pretty long distance. Here's a nostalgia trip to the heyday of Fortnite, where Myth dominated the top page of Reddit with his clips.

Throwback to when TSM Myth sniped his opponent with a rocket launcher in Fortnite

TSM Myth has been streaming and playing Fortnite aggressively since 2017 and has seen a tremendous rise in followers and views. The player is famous for his building skills in Fortnite and is even dubbed as one of the best in the game.

He also made the "turbo building" strategy well-known and more common. In one of his older streams, Myth asked his viewers if they wanted to see "the best RPG snipe of all time?" He went on to snipe a player who was busy building a Fortnite structure from his rocket launcher.

The clip went viral instantly, immortalizing the iconic play. The unsuspecting victim never knew what hit them and became a laughing stock for a while.

While Myth announced last year that Fortnite won't be his main game, the streamer does casually stream the game and amuses spectators with his skills and wit. Recently, Myth decided to leave TSM, the team which he joined three years ago.

Myth @TSM_Myth

I am no longer in TSM, lets talk about it

In a video announcement shared on December 27 by both Myth and TSM, Myth disclosed that he has decided not to re-sign with TSM in the future. Myth said that the “family feel” which was the primary reason for him to join TSM, has been missing, primarily due to the exits of prominent personalities like TSM president Leena Xu and former League of Legends mid-laner Bjergsen.

Myth @TSM_Myth TSM FTX @TSM



We've watched you grow from a Fortnite streamer to an incredibly talented and well-rounded content creator. Thank you for everything you brought to TSM over the last 3 years, it's been a wild ride.



It's been a good run. ✌🏾

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Myth and the direction he chooses to take his content in.

