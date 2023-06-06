Did the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass leak? Viral image debunked

A few hours ago, the Fortnite community on Twitter went into a frenzy over the supposed leaked image of the Battle Pass for Chapter 4 Season 3. Given that the official key art was leaked a while ago, having the Battle Pass image leaked is a real possibility. This has also happened before in Chapter 3 Season 3.

However, as fate would have it, nothing of the sort happened. The image that was posted by an account on Twitter called ForkniteStatuss was a concept image created by renowned artist D3NNI_yt. The artist even took to Twitter to clarify that the account that posted the image stole it and posted it without permission.

D3NNI @D3NNI_yt



I made this render for a youtube thumbnail, this account stole it & is pretending that it’s a real leak. All the skins are just models I found for free online.



Sorry if this got ur hopes up! ☹️ @ForkniteStatuss Y’ALL THIS IS FAKE DO NOT BELIEVE ANYTHING FROM THIS ACCOUNT.I made this render for a youtube thumbnail, this account stole it & is pretending that it’s a real leak. All the skins are just models I found for free online.Sorry if this got ur hopes up! ☹️ @ForkniteStatuss Y’ALL THIS IS FAKE DO NOT BELIEVE ANYTHING FROM THIS ACCOUNT.I made this render for a youtube thumbnail, this account stole it & is pretending that it’s a real leak. All the skins are just models I found for free online.Sorry if this got ur hopes up! ☹️

This is the same account that had posted in late March of 2023 that the Pump Shotgun was back in the loot pool. Although this account is satirical, given that the context of posts is limited to purposely be misleading, it manages to create a lot of buzz on Twitter. Nevertheless, a few hours ago, another alleged Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass image was leaked. This too, is now doing the rounds on Twitter.

What does the Fortnite community have to say about the supposed leaked Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass?

The first leaked Battle Pass image showcases characters such as Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Monkey D. Luffy, Doctor Who, and Emmet Brickowski (Lego). Even though it's fake, considering that Optimus Prime has been confirmed as a Battle Pass Outfit, there's enough momentum to get the crowd going. Here's what a few fans had to say:

Leaf 🍃 @LeafsMatrix @minimangg4 @ForkniteStatuss Luffy and the 10th Doctor are 2 of my favourite characters of all time @minimangg4 @ForkniteStatuss Luffy and the 10th Doctor are 2 of my favourite characters of all time 😃

Panther @PantherLmfao @ForkniteStatuss With the amount of collabs fortnite has had, I believed this was real for a good minute @ForkniteStatuss With the amount of collabs fortnite has had, I believed this was real for a good minute

As seen from the comments, most are excited at the possibilities of the upcoming Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Despite the image being fake, the characters showcased on them might appear in the game soon. With a collaboration with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on the horizon, Bumblebee may just be added to the Item Shop as an Outfit.

There are rumors about a One Piece collaboration as well, and given that Epic Games has been featuring so many anime characters in the game recently, fans are excited to see what's in store. Lastly, since a collaboration with Doctor Who has been confirmed for November 2023, featuring him on the supposed leaked Battle Pass image makes sense.

That being said, with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 just a few days away, fans will not have to wait long to get a glimpse of the Battle Pass. Similar to last time, veteran leakers will likely be able to decrypt most of the Outfits that will show up in the Battle Pass during or prior to the downtime.

