Did Fortnite get more toxic with an influx of younger players?

A Reddit thread recently discussed if Fortnite became more toxic when the competitive player age was lowered.

There have been talks about the toxicity of the battle royale for as long as it has been released. From cheating in tournaments to dancing on eliminated players, it just seems like toxicity is part of the game.

Of course, that isn't a good thing. Toxic environments lead users to say and do things they most definitely shouldn't. Does that new toxicity come from the game's younger players? It's a yes and no.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Fortnite's toxicity comes from old and young players alike

Read the Reddit conversation here. The original poster feels the community became more toxic when the competitive age was dropped from 16 to 13 and asked others for their opinions.

Gaming is inherently toxic, and things need to be done to change that. Fortnite is a megastar in terms of video games, and the number of personalities that have a platform because of it is massive.

One of to responses to the Reddit thread

Younger and older gamers should both be held responsible when it comes to the toxicity showcased in the BR. One user pins the problem on Epic Games and its leniency.

More and more of the best players in the world are of a lower age and might not know better. One could see how it may fall at the hands of Epic to ensure the younger loopers that profit from their title don't display toxic behavior.

Another response to the Reddit thread

The consensus seems to be that younger players do exhibit toxicity, but Epic should be who deals with it. Don't forget to look at some of the older users and their habits, though.

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has old videos of him swearing and berating other players. Several Fortnite gamers look up to him and might find those videos, using them as an excuse to mimic him.

A valid response to the Reddit thread

That's not to put the blame on Ninja or anyone else, but it just shows that gaming as a whole is filled with trash talk, disrespectful tones, and players who blame cheating or lag for every death.

Younger players who are just starting in the Fortnite scene may only see this type of behavior when watching videos on how to better themselves or catching their favorite streamer. That makes it a problem for the community as a whole.

