"Did all that just to get two pumped": Fortnite player eliminates sweaty opponent using patience and a shotgun

The Fortnite community continues to provide amazing moments filled with skill and strategies, utilizing all the tools provided by the game. However, nothing beats a simple and casual move to secure the win against an overly sweaty opponent. This is exactly the case with a recent Reddit clip shared by u/KingaaCrimsonuu22, where the player was up against a sweaty enemy in a 1v1 scenario and was able to use their patience to secure the Victory Royale.

Sweats are nothing new in Fortnite, with players constantly coming across players who seem to try too hard when approaching combat and gameplay, and for many players, there is rarely a more satisfying feeling than seeing players like this being put in their place.

This is perfectly captured in players' hilarious responses to u/KingaaCrimsonuu22's Reddit clip, with one member of the community, u/DarkStarPolar, jokingly remarking:

"Did all that just to get two pumped."

"Two pump chump" - The Fortnite community loved seeing a sweaty player get outplayed for the Victory Royale

In the Reddit clip, u/KingaaCrimsonuu22 can be seen in a solo Battle Royale match in Chapter 5 Season 2, donning the iconic Xenomorph skin and facing the last opponent of the match in an intense 1v1 scenario. Positioned atop a hill, the player navigated the landscape, looking for the last remaining enemy.

In a surprise attack, the enemy player took a few shots at u/KingaaCrimsonuu22 before ramping up toward them in a bid to engage in an intense battle for the win. u/KingaaCrimsonuu22, however, had other plans for the battle as they calmly took cover behind a Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV and waited for the enemy to come to them.

As the enemy player approached, clad in the Backlash skin from the Boundless set, they jumped down towards u/KingaaCrimsonuu22. The player pulled out their Frenzy Auto Shotgun and disposed of the enemy with two quick shots. The player secured the Victory Royale, punctuating their win with The Squabble emote.

Players in the Fortnite community had a lot to say about the moment showcased by u/KingaaCrimsonuu22, with one player named u/fleshie giving the enemy the nickname of "Two pump chump".

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/Extreme-Plantain542 pointed out how the sweaty enemy, for all their bells and whistles, missed out on boxing u/KingaaCrimsonuu22 up, something that is common for Fortnite sweats to do. Additionally, Reddit user u/StormEcho98-97 joked about how the Backlash skin-clad player put all their efforts and skill into building and not into their aim.

Other players made fun of the fact that the enemy player, despite doing so much in a simple battle, still cannot be considered a sweat since they missed out on many aspects that sweats usually exhibit.

Most players understand that sweats have now become a staple of Fortnite, and while it is not possible to get rid of them entirely, u/KingaaCrimsonuu22's small triumph over the sweat is enough to put a smile on players' faces.

