Does Fortnite Midas Controller hint at his return in Chapter 5 Season 2?

According to a recent theory, the soon-to-launch Fortnite Midas Controller is seemingly hinting at the character's imminent return in Chapter 5 Season 2. The theory comes from lore-keeper ScyanYT on social media platform X and has been gaining popularity over the past few hours. Given that real-life items are often created to hype up the community about certain characters, this makes sense.

However, it has to be noted that the Fortnite Midas Controller was not created by Epic Games. It's a product belonging to a brand called PowerA. It is officially licensed for the Xbox Series X|S. As such, while Microsoft may be involved in the collaboration, Fortnite's developers have nothing to do with it.

So, does the Midas Controller hint at the character's return in Chapter 5 Season 2?

In all probability, it does not. It's just a controller that has been created using Midas as the main inspiration for the design and artwork. Since it has no link to Epic Games, it's likely not a sign of anything apart from a very cool-looking controller.

On that note, there could be a Midas-themed event in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 as per leaks, but there is no visible buildup at the moment. With more than two weeks left for Chapter 5 Season 1 to come to an end, it's still far too soon to say anything for certain.

While this may be a major letdown in many ways, a user shared something rather interesting in the comment section of the post predicting Midas' return. Given that this is something that is in-game, it's more evident than a mere rumor.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 NPC hints at Midas' return in secret dialogue

It's not all that uncommon for Fortnite NPCs to have cryptic or secret dialogues in-game. They are often only triggered when a player interacts with them while wearing a certain skin/outfit. At times, it's hard to know which skin/outfit will trigger this secret, and as such, it goes unnoticed for the most part.

User weskersstars stumbled across a secret dialogue when interacting with the NPC Dara while being dressed as Shadow Midas. When talking to Dara, she said

"You're back? But, no one ever comes back."

Although it is a variant of Midas and not the original, it's still Midas in a sense. That being said, this should still be taken with a healthy dose of speculation.

Until and unless Epic Games officially hints or teases about his return, Midas will remain vaulted. While there is quite a lot of data-mined information about his imminent return to the storyline, nothing can be confirmed.

