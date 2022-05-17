Doomsday device in Fortnite is set to effect loopers' gravity on the island

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is nearing its end. The season is tentatively scheduled to run until June 3, which is just a couple of weeks away at this point. The ending is set to feature a live event and a climactic battle for the island's future. The remaining few weeks of the season will likely see both The Seven and the Imagined Order gearing up for that.

This season has seen The Seven push the Imagined Order back, taking down nearly all of the IO blimps and freeing several controlled POIs like The Daily Bugle and Coney Crossroads.

The IO seems to be on the retreat, but they do have one final trick up their sleeves: the Doomsday device. This item has been leaked multiple times and the latest leak shows how it might affect players.

Fortnite Doomsday device could have a dramatic effect on the game

Many players speculated on what the return of the Doomsday device could mean. Initially, it was created by Midas as an attempt to break the loop and push back the storm.

That resulted in it turning the storm into water, which was one of the most spectacular events in Fortnite history. Nobody really knows what this iteration of the device is fully capable of, especially since it's now in the hands of the IO.

The water storm (Image via u/Bloxywastakn on Reddit)

While Midas was a little questionable, he certainly held the same values and was fighting for the same things as The Seven. Now that Doctor Slone and the IO have a Doomsday device, it could spell disaster for players.

HYPEX, a prominent Fortnite leaker, offered a bit of insight as to what this version of the device might do, hinting that gravity on the island may be seriously affected.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Doomsday Device is set to have some periodic pulses that either enable glider redeploy, low gravity or extra speed. I might be wrong or this might be scrapped so well see! The Doomsday Device is set to have some periodic pulses that either enable glider redeploy, low gravity or extra speed. I might be wrong or this might be scrapped so well see!

It may have periodic pulses that enable glider redeploys, which has been out of the game for a long time. Other effects include low gravity or a speed boost. The low gravity effect will likely emulate that of the low gravity zones in the Mothership in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Either way, the Doomsday device and the live event are certain to deal damage to the island. Almost every season, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 notwithstanding, sees the island come to ruin in some form.

With an all-out war going on right now, there's almost no chance the island makes it out even relatively unscathed. As for how the Doomsday device will play into that, players will just have to wait and watch.

Edited by Danyal Arabi