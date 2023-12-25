Double-pumping is back in Fortnite, but with a twist

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has brought a surprising twist to the classic double-pumping strategy, a tactic that players hoped would return in the game. With the introduction of Mod Benches and Weapon Mods, the community has discovered a new way to practice this familiar tactic, this time utilizing sniper rifles instead of pump shotguns.

Double pumping was once a dominant strategy that involved quickly switching between two pump shotguns for rapid close-quarters combat. The mechanic was phased out in the early seasons of Fortnite Chapter 1 due to its overwhelming power. The desire for its return, however, has persisted among players.

Dual sniper rifles are the new meta in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

With Chapter 5 Season 1, the game introduced Weapons Mods and Mod Benches, allowing players to customize their weapons with different attachments, including various scopes. While pump shotguns were the traditional weapon of choice used in double-pumping, the new meta has taken an unexpected shift toward sniper rifles.

A Reddit post by u/l4amav demonstrates the ingenious use of sniper rifles with holographic and red dot sights for double-pumping in the Zero Build mode. With the introduction of the new sniper rifles that can not only be equipped with modified scopes but also have more than one shot per clip, players can deal substantial damage efficiently and quickly.

The twist in the revived double-pumping strategy lies in the adaptation to the Chapter 5 Season 1 meta. Instead of shotguns, players are utilizing sniper rifles with precision scopes. This allows them to not only capitalize on the long-range capabilities of a sniper but also use them at close range, owing to the shorter scope in time of the precision scopes.

This versatility makes the dual sniper strategy effective in a match, especially in a game of Zero Build.

Community reacts to the new dual sniper strategy in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The return of the double pump, albeit in an altered form, has sparked discussion within the community. While some players appreciate the return of this beloved tactic and are experimenting with various weapon combinations and mods, others argue that the strategy is too sweaty for Fortnite and ruins the fun for others.

Listed below are some notable reactions from the community:

Comment byu/l4dmav from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/l4dmav from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/l4dmav from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/l4dmav from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/l4dmav from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

The game's ever-changing meta and landscape continue to surprise players with innovative tactics and strategies, and the resurgence of double-pumping with a sniper twist showcases the game's dynamic and evolving nature.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!