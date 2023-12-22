Fortnite player showcases how effective stealth can be in Chapter 5 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has brought a plethora of gameplay changes, introducing new strategies and dynamics for players to explore and utilize. While these new dynamics are certainly useful, the classic tactic of stealth has maintained its status as a particularly effective approach, and the remarkable clip by u/INFINITY--Oficial showcases this perfectly.

In the new clip, the player can be seen strategically positioned behind a container just outside the Fencing Fields vault, one of the five main vaults added in Chapter 5 Season 1. Patiently biding their time, u/INFINITY--Oficial awaited the arrival of the duo that had defeated Nisha and collected her medallion.

Fortnite player mixes stealth and patience in the new clip

With all the pieces in place and the unsuspecting duo approaching the vault, completely unaware of the player's presence, u/INFINITY--Oficial seizes the opportunity to strike. They launch Snowballs with the Snowball Launcher right at the duo, catching them off guard. Since the battle was now limited to the vault, a mostly build-less region, the enemy duo couldn't do much to protect themselves from the array of snowballs.

The snowballs hit their targets, swiftly eliminating the duo and securing victory for u/INFINITY--Oficial. While the entire encounter took place in a storm, the incident left the player with access to the vault, and the coveted medallion was also within u/INFINITY--Oficial's grasp.

With access to multiple Medkits, other heals, and even a Fortnite Mod Bench, it was clear that the player's patience paid off while also understandably frustrating the enemy duo. u/INFINITY--Oficial even admitted to the less than honorable tactic they used and joked about being the "King Rat" for a tactic that, while effective, is something that the community frowns upon.

This captivating showcase of stealth in the new Reddit post showcases how much power the tactic still holds in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. By waiting patiently for the right moment to strike and capitalizing on the element of surprise, it's clear that u/INFINITY--Oficial was able to turn the tide in their favor, gaining not only a medallion but also emerging victorious while being outnumbered.

The community reacts to u/INFINITY--Oficial's stealthy maneuver

Players in the Fortnite community expressed admiration for the player's strategy in the Reddit clip, with some players joking about how "ratty" the maneuver was and others even telling their own stories of such incidents. While techniques and tactics like the one used by u/INFINITY--Oficial in the clip are typically discouraged, that does not detract from their effectiveness, especially when players are in a tight spot and outnumbered.

Listed below are some notable reactions from the community:

As Chapter 5 unfolds further, stealth as a tactic remains a potent force in the hands of skilled and patient players. Whether waiting patiently for the perfect moment or executing surprise attacks, the clip proves that mastering stealth can lead to thrilling victories.

