Where to find Snowball Launcher Fortnite Chapter 5

With Winterfest blanketing Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 in a festive atmosphere, players are eager to add the coveted Snowball Launcher. This seasonal weapon, known for its snowy and explosive projectiles, has returned. It marks the introduction of the first explosive weapon in the Chapter 5 Season 1 loot pool, and knowing where to find this powerful weapon can allow you to gain an edge over your opponents.

]The event is scheduled to run from December 14, 2023, to January 2, 2024, and throughout this festive window, players can expect the Snowball Launcher to grace the Fortnite landscape.

How to get the Snowball Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The Snowball Launcher can be found in the game across various locations on the map, adding an element of surprise to your quest for this explosive delight of a weapon. You can watch for Chests scattered across the map as the Snowball Launcher may be touched away in these easy-to-come-by treasure troves.

You can also find the Snowball Launcher as you explore the multiple intricately designed vaults in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Vaults often house valuable items like powerful weapons with effective attachments and Mod Benches, and the Snowball Launcher might be among these weapons.

Additionally, you should not underestimate the power of exploration, as the weapon can appear as floor loot in various locations. Be attentive to the ground as you make your way through the new Chapter 5 map.

Getting the Snowball Launcher from the Holiday Boxy NPC

Where to find the Holiday Boxy NPC (Image via Fortnite.gg)

If you prefer a more direct approach to getting your hands on the Snowball Launcher, the newly added Holiday Boxy NPC provides a reliable option. Holiday Boxy is situated between Pleasant Piazza and Fencing Fields, and she can offer the Snowball Launcher for a price. However, be prepared to spend a lot as you will require 600 Gold Bars to secure this explosive weapon from the NPC.

While you can easily get your hands on the Snowball Launcher, it is also important to understand the unique characteristics to wield it effectively. Unlike other grenade launchers, the snowballs from the Snowball Launcher explode on impact, allowing it to deliver area-of-effect damage. You will need to adjust your targeting strategy to account for the slower projectile motions of these snowballs, making sure that your shots land precisely.

