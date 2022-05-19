Drive a Battle Bus or fly a Choppa to Command Cavern in Fortnite Chapter 3

Currently, the only way to get across the Fortnite island safely is in a vehicle. With Air Strikes being called in, Anvil Rockets flying about, and Heavy Snipers dealing serious damage to players, walking or sprinting across the Fortnite map is a serious risk.

With that being the case, Epic Games now wants to test out the durability of heavy vehicles in Fortnite. The game's latest challenge involves players traveling to Command Cavern either using the Battle Bus or the Choppa.

Reach Command Cavern by driving the Battle Bus or flying a Choppa to earn 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

With the fight focused heavily around Loot Lake, getting to Command Cavern safely will take some careful planning. Those who manage to complete the task will earn 20,000 XP for their hard work.

How to reach Command Cavern by either driving a Battle Bus or flying a Choppa in Fortnite

1) Armored Battle Bus

For most players, using the Armored Battle Bus to reach their destination will be the preferred method. This is mostly due to the fact that it has a large pool of HP and destroying it is not an easy task.

Furthermore, even if the vehicle receives heavy damage, players can simply jump out of it on the go. They will incur no fall damage and will likely be able to try again in the same match.

To reach Command Cavern, Fortnite players can take two routes. They can either take the Battle Bus from Coney Crossroads to Command Cavern or drive the armored vehicle from Rocky Reels to reach their destination. Here's a list of all spawn locations for Battle Busses on the island for players who want to take their own route.

The Daily Bugle

Coney Crossroads

Sanctuary

Rocky Reels

Condo Canyon

Synapse Station

2) Choppa

It hasn't been very long since Choppas were added back to Fortnite and they have quickly become an integral part of the game. Although they aren't very good when it comes to absorbing damage, they are extremely fast and useful. Here are all the possible spawn locations:

Seven Outpost III located northeast of The Daily Bugle

Seven Outpost II located northwest of Logjam Lumberyard

Seven Outpost V located west of Command Cavern

Seven Outpost I located southwest of Greasy Grove

Seven Outpost IV located south of Condo Canyon

While the Battle Busses are the safest way to make the journey, using a Choppa is significantly faster. Since they can fly over terrain and bypass most obstacles, players can even fly directly over Loot Lake to reach their destination.

However, to stay on the safe side, hugging the edge of the island and moving around to reach Command Cavern is the safest bet. Furthermore, if players do need to bail out of the vehicle, they can simply dive into the ocean below.

Edited by Atul S