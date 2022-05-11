Epic Games has reintroduced the Choppas in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The fan-favorite helicopters are back after being first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2, and players could not be happier. As the helicopters return, players are desperate to find them and get a taste of the wind.

Luckily, finding Choppas in the ongoing season isn't hard. There are six flying vehicles on the island, and players will clearly have to fight to get one. However, if players know where to locate the helicopters, they can get to them before anyone else.

The all-new Choppas are made by the Seven to help in their war against the IO. Hence, the Choppas in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 are available at major Seven outposts. Players can either drop at these locations or rotate towards them after looting to get hold of the flying vehicles.

Where to find Choppas in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Choppas are a great way to rotate in the game. Players can avoid roads and any enemies on the ground. Moreover, these vehicles can fit up to five players at once, making them the perfect mode of transport for Squads. They also have a boost to help run away from difficult fights.

Choppas are some of the most durable vehicles in the game. They have an HP of 1500, which is even higher than Big Trucks. Naturally, it makes them one of the most sought-after vehicles.

Here are all the locations where players can find a Choppa in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2:

Seven Outpost 1 - Southwest of Greasy Grove. Near the cliff, close to the edge of the map.

Seven Outpost 2 - Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard. Inside the snowy mountains.

Seven Outpost 3 - Northeast of the Daily Bugle. Close to the shore.

Seven Outpost 4 - East of Chonker’s Speedway. In the southeast area of the track.

Seven Outpost 5 - North of Camp Cuddle. On top of the cliff, past the river.

Seven Outpost 7 - East of Sanctuary. Located on the most distant island in the south.

All Choppa locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via FN.gg)

There is a Choppa at almost every Seven Outpost, except Outpost 6. Players can head to these locations at the start of the game or camp around nearby places to steal it from anyone who gets to it first.

Choppa guide for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Choppas were added to the map once their funding was completed. They have become the latest attraction on the island, and everyone is looking for them. However, players will need to keep a few things in mind if they are using the helicopters.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Whoa, you can see everything from up here! Head to a local funding station in order to fly the skies in the Choppa Whoa, you can see everything from up here! Head to a local funding station in order to fly the skies in the Choppa 🚁 https://t.co/sSENayehuV

First, Choppas are a poor option for solo modes as players cannot fight back while flying them. Moreover, when the helicopter goes down, players might find it difficult to land without getting hurt. So it makes more sense to go looking for Choppas when players have more teammates.

