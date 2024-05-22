"Dude was just hiding there": Fortnite community reacts to how useful hired scout NPCs can be in Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite has a ton of mechanics and features that allow players to approach every match with a different ideology, either rushing in head-first into combat or holding back while allowing in-game elements to tilt the scales in their favor. A particular element of this dynamic landscape is the hired NPCs, who have been making a mark in the game, especially in Chapter 5 Season 2.

This is perfectly highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/mtamez1221, where the player can be seen wearing the Ahsoka Tano outfit in a Chapter 5 Season 2 match and navigating one of the many Bunkers with the help of the Myna Scout Specialist NPC.

As the player began looting the bunker, they were surprised to see an enemy hiding in the corner, thanks to the NPC's scanning abilities.

The player was able to catch the enemy off guard. With the assistance of the hired Fortnite NPC, the enemy was taken out easily.

The clip has attracted a lot of attention from the community. While many players expressed their appreciation for the perfect use of the scouting NPC, Redditor u/onlinelink2 couldn't help but notice the enemy's behavior, stating:

"dude was just hiding there.. didn’t try and kill you just sat there lmao."

Other members of the community took to the comments to express their opinions on the player's hilarious and skillful use of the Myna Fortnite NPC in the clip.

Reddit user u/Ghjjiyeks joked about the enemy's behavior, highlighting how they didn't move despite the player being in their face. They added that the hired NPCs are some of the more balanced elements in the game.

u/Vaoni, on the other hand, couldn't help but compliment the player's use of the Fortnite Standing Bow emote, expressing how it is the only emote they use after they eliminate someone in a match.

Meanwhile, u/TigerKirby215 pointed out the enemy player's mistake in the situation, highlighting how they should've been able to tell that they have been marked on an opponent's map.

Highlighting how they efficiently use the hired NPCs and their scouting abilities, Redditor u/SnooHamsters3772 commented:

"I'd always send my bots down there to check if any enemies are in and if they start attacking the bot, we rush in and kill them."

How to get scout NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Scout NPCs on the Chapter 5 map (Image via Fortnite.gg)

As of writing, the Fortnite Chapter 5 map has only two NPCs that provide the Scout Specialist ability when hired. These NPCs are Myna, the one featured in the Reddit clip, and Artemis, the Greek Goddess of the Hunt. Given below are the locations of both of these NPCs:

Myna: The Myna NPC can be found to the east of the Rebel Roost POI.

Artemis: The Artemis NPC can be found at the Lavish Lair POI.

Players can hire either of these NPCs for 250 Gold, allowing them to have a constant scan of their surroundings and providing them with an unmatched competitive advantage.

