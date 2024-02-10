Epic Games makes secret change to LEGO Fortnite, community shocked to learn of it

According to a Reddit post by user blenderwolf, Epic Games made a few secret changes to LEGO Fortnite, which has taken the community by surprise. While the norm would be to expect backlash, the changes are rather delightful and meaningful this time around. In fact, many users agree that this has been a pleasant surprise by all means.

It would have been great if the official patch notes for update v28.20 had mentioned these changes. That said, Epic Games may have purposely excluded them in the hope that the community would spot them in-game. Whatever the scenario, it's all positive news.

Here is the list of secret changes that Epic Games made to LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite secret changes make the game mode more enjoyable

There are four broad categories that have been affected by these secret changes. The impact has been largely positive and will make a player's in-game experience better for the most part. Here are the secret changes for every category:

Items

A Fridge added to Survival mode. It can be found under the storage/chests tab in the building section. Although it looks like a Fridge, it is still very much a glorified Chest with no special interactions.

Poo now shines, which should make it easier to spot on the ground. Try not to step on it. Arrows shine as well.

Enemies

Skeletons in the Dryland and Fonstland Caves now drop Brightcore (praise be to Epic Games). This will make collecting these rare resources much easier.

They all seem to drop Rough Copper, Iron, Ruby and Amber. However, the drop rate is very low.

Weapons

Both the Rare (Copper) and Epic (Iron) Swords have had their price reduced from 12 to 8 bars.

Both the Rare (Copper) and Epic (Iron) Shields have seen their price reduced from 15 and 25 to 10 and 15 respectively.

User Interface and User Experience

Auto-run will now continue when having the map or inventory menus open. This will ensure that you are not mauled by wildlife.

Stamina regeneration timers now include a roman numeral rating (I, II, III, IV, V) to indicate how quickly the regeneration will be. This will allow you to better understand how to time things correctly

Companions now appear on the map with a "Default" Icon (and facing direction), like other players will. You will never lose them again, hopefully.

Crafting Bench Recipes are now sorted by type (as before) then Rarity, but now highest-to-lowest. This should make things more organized.

Note: These changes only apply to Survival mode.

For the time being, these are all the known secret changes that were made to LEGO Fortnite. There are likely more out there, but they are yet to be discovered. Epic Games may provide a full detailed patch about everything after the update v28.30 goes live. Fishing is speculated to be added to LEGO Fortnite then.

What does the community think about these secret changes in LEGO Fortnite?

Although the changes do not impact all aspects of the game, the community is pleased with them for the most part. Here is what a few of them have to say about the secret changes.

As seen in just a few comments, the secret change made to Brightcore in LEGO Fortnite is a major win for the community. Given how rare this resource is, being able to acquire it by defeating Skeletons makes it easier to farm. Here is a general outlook on these changes.

The general consensus about these secret changes made to LEGO Fortnite is glowingly positive. Given that the mode came out barely two months ago, a lot of progress has been made, and it is a good sign for the future.

