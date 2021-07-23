Every Ferrari location in Fortnite Season 7

Vehicles play a significant role in Fortnite. Players operate th to rotate on the island, evade impending storms and flee from enemy ambushes. Ever since vehicles were added to the island, players have been using them to march away toward Victory Royale.

Recently, Epic Games collaborated with popular car manufacturer Ferrari in rolling out the brand new Ferrari 296 GTB in Fortnite Season 7. Ever since the supercar was added, players have been eager to find out where they spawn on the island.

The all-new Ferrari 296 GTB is now a drivable vehicle in Fortnite. Starting July 22, 2021, get behind the wheel and complete driving-based Quests.https://t.co/AjtoYw98uB pic.twitter.com/Tqs0dQutZi — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 22, 2021

This article will reveal the spawn points of the Ferrari 296 GTB in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Ferrari spawns near popular POIs on the island

Epic Games' collaboration events are a treat for gamers. Popular collaborations in the past rewarded gamers with in-game cosmetics and other items. However, the recent Ferrari collaboration is different as it brought several Ferrari 296 GTBs to the island.

Players can take the iconic supercars for a spin in Fortnite Season 7. However, locating them can be tricky.

Currently, there are only a handful of locations where the Ferrari 296 GTB spawns in Fortnite Season 7.

1) Retail Row

The first location of the Ferrari 296 GTB in Fortnite Season 7 is in Retail Row. Players will be required to navigate to the south-western part of the POI. At this location, there is a small house with a garage that shelters the red supercar.

2) Lazy Lake

New Ferrari Cosmetics are available in the Item Shop! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/4wOYbvSaHc — Fortnite News & Leaks (@FortniteBRFeed) July 22, 2021

There are two Ferrari 296 GTBs at this location.

The first one is available on the north-western side, by the garage of a small house. In the western part of the POI, there is a gas station and the second Ferrari spawns near this in Fortnite Season 7.

3) Misty Meadows

The third spawn point of the coveted Ferrari 296 GTB is the Misty Meadow POI. Players can find the sports car on the left side of the location, next to the tall building.

4) On the bridge

You’ll soon be able to pull up to fights in style as Ferrari teases a collab with Fortnite 🏎



Peep the Battle Bus in the polish 👀 pic.twitter.com/44a4TBYvDn — B/R Gaming (@BRGaming) July 21, 2021

There is a bridge located between Misty Meadows and Slurry Swamp. This unnamed bridge is rarely used by players, but they can find one of the Ferrari 296 GTBs at this location in Fortnite Season 7.

5) Holly Hatchery

The final location of the Ferrari 296 GTB is near Holly Hatchery. In fact, players will be required to travel westwards of this location to get hold of the coveted sports car.

There is a small garage-like structure toward the left of Holly Hatchery where the Ferrari 296 GTB spawns.

Players should note that, since the Ferrari 296 GTB is in great demand, it is expected that numerous others will drop at these POIs. Hence, loopers should carry adequate weapons and ammunition just to be safe.

