Every Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 teaser so far

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is just a few days away. On June 4, the climactic end to the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven will take place. This event will likely change the future of the game pretty significantly. For that reason, next season will likely be really big and probably pretty good, too.

There's plenty of speculation about what might be included next season, including a potential Battle Pass leak. There have been a lot of promotions for the live event, Collision, which may be important to understand Chapter 3 Season 3.

With plenty of marketing, teases, leaks and more surrounding Chapter 3 Season 3, there's a lot to be excited for. Here's everything players need to know.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: What players can look forward to

Over the past week or so, content creators and pro Fortnite players have been receiving random, unprompted (Ali-A said Fortnite messaged him out of the blue with the image and nothing else) teaser images, but with a catch. Each image sent to a random content creator was only a small part of the overall picture.

It took several images before anything resembling a clear picture came into view. Now, as of an hour ago, a couple more images were sent to a more content creators.

Leakers have put the images together and come up with a nearly-complete teaser for the future of Fortnite. Here's what it looks like:

Clearly, the Mecha is front and center as it is going to be a very important part of the live event. However, before these images were released, everyone knew the Mecha was being resurrected by The Seven.

Releasing an image of the Mecha with very little else seems strange given that none of it was unknown. It's important to remember that Epic Games does nothing without reason.

Yes, that reason could be to promote the live event, but the more likely scenario is that the Mecha will play a part in the next season. What's going to happen in the live event is anyone's guess, but the Mecha might be around longer than that.

HYPEX @HYPEX POSSIBLY LEAKED SEASON 3 BATTLEPASS & JUNE CREW PACK!



This was apparently posted on 4chan last night. I highly doubt it's fake as it's WAY too much effort for someone to fake something like this, but who knows.. POSSIBLY LEAKED SEASON 3 BATTLEPASS & JUNE CREW PACK!This was apparently posted on 4chan last night. I highly doubt it's fake as it's WAY too much effort for someone to fake something like this, but who knows.. https://t.co/gMQSneoYRA

Additionally, in the same teaser, there is an image of what looks like the Flipped promotional image. There's a marker on it and it's shown in large view on the other side of the picture.

It also somewhat resembles the Death Star from Star Wars, which would connect the game with recent leaks. This is especially important as Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is heavily rumored to feature Darth Vader.

Vader was leaked, but was also teased in an official promotion for the Obi-Wan Kenobi bundle. At the end of that video, Kenobi turned around to hear a lightsaber ignite and the lighting turned red.

A clear nod to Darth Vader (Image via FortniteGame on Twitter)

It's a clear nod to Vader, who is all but confirmed to be present in the next season. This makes the potential of the promotional teaser's structure to be the Death Star far more likely. There's a lot of information out there for next season and much of it is probably genuine.

In the last few days of Chapter 3 Season 2, players can expect the promotions to ramp up even further.

