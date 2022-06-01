Fortnite 'The Collision' artwork is as perfect as it gets

Collision is poised to be one of the biggest events in Fortnite history. The Nexus War, The End event, The Crisis Finale and many other past events might not be nearly as impactful as Collision is going to be. The fate of the island, the future of the game, and more are all at stake and things could be very different depending on the outcome.

Both The Seven and the Imagined Order are fighting for the island and for loopers, but on opposite sides. As stated by Epic Games, this event is historically important:

"The fate of the Zero Point will be decided in this one-time, in-game event - 'COLLISION.' This event will require all hands on deck, so squad up in a party of four and strap in for go-time."

Zero Point (Image via Epic Games)

The Zero Point has been the most important object in Fortnite since the middle of Chapter 1. Clearly, the stakes are high and this will be a major all-time event. Although official promotional material has already been released, none of it seems to compare to a fanmade poster that perfectly captures everything about this nerve-wracking situation.

Fortnite fanmade poster for The Collision is literal perfection

The storyline that began in the earliest days of Chapter 1 is still ongoing today. Albeit loosely, everything does connect to each other. The rifts that first brought Drift and his golf cart into the Fortnite world are directly connected to the war between the IO and The Seven.

Obviously, a lot has happened since then, with the storyline getting more and more complex. However, one thing is clear, the stakes are at an all-time high right now. Players need to consider the two options.

In one option, the IO wins, destroying their one true adversary and becoming the most powerful group in the universe. The alternative is that The Seven win, freeing loopers and potentially ending the game.

It's definitely going to be an intense battle, which is perfectly captured in this fanmade poster from PurexGFX on Twitter.

The poster features pretty much everything that players will experience during the live event. Agent Jonesy and Doctor Slone have been going head-to-head for quite some time now. They're more than likely going to battle it out during Fortnite's Collision event (good luck to Jonesy because Slone is a powerhouse).

Furthermore, all the members of The Seven are featured prominently and will definitely be heavily involved in the conflict. The resurrected Mecha is also front and center, as it's The Seven's last resort to try and stave off the Doomsday Device.

Additionally, The Paradigm being at the forefront is a nice touch from the developers. There are rumors that she is Singularity, explaining the character's face model. She's been a mysterious, but important part of The Seven, and will likely be the most important member during the fight.

Her past, her future and all the mysteries surrounding her will probably come to light soon. Players have been anxious for answers and they will most likely arrive soon.

The Collision live event will take place on June 4 at 04.00 pm EST. Fortnite players should get in early to ensure a spot in the event to witness the action firsthand.

