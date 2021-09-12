Every Fortnite Season 7 Live Event 'Operation: Sky Fire' leak so far

The IO has sealed the fate of the alien mothership hovering over the Fortnite island. In a few hours, Dr. Slone will kick off Operation: Sky Fire - the Chapter 2 Season 7 live event that will eradicate The Last Reality. The event will take place on September 12 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Fans have been wildly speculating about various aspects of the Fortnite Season 7 Operation: Sky Fire live event. However, amidst these speculations, a few strong leaks will certainly become public.

Ranging from the IO's objective to the players' role in the mission and its aftermath, the leaks cover everything there is to know about the Fortnite Operation: Sky Fire live event. One thing that has become certain is that Dr. Slone might not be telling us the whole truth.

What do we know about the Fortnite Season 7 Operation: Sky Fire live event?

One of the most exciting leaks about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Operation: Sky Fire live event comes directly from Epic Games. The developers have posted a few images on the game's official Twitter account in the past few days. These images provide a few hints about what might happen during the event.

The first image was of a special backpack and blueprints for the inside of the alien mothership. This suggests that players will be heading into the ship and infiltrating The Last Reality.

Blueprints acquired. Backpacks charged and ready.



Prepare for the Operation: Sky Fire live event on 9/12/2021 at 4 PM EThttps://t.co/SlqznnIDUL pic.twitter.com/kYC8n48DVs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 6, 2021

The second image was of the blueprints for the counter-measure bombs that have been placed and ready to explode after the alien mothership abducts the next POI.

Bombs armed and in position. Operation: Sky Fire commences soon. Prepare to deliver the IO's final message on 9/12/2021 at 4 PM ET. https://t.co/SlqznnIDUL pic.twitter.com/eTNbodZSAr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 8, 2021

The aftermath of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Operation: Sky Fire live event

Going by the number of explosives involved, the aftermath of the live event will certainly be disastrous. Certain leaks suggest that following the live event, the mothership will blow up into pieces that will crash into different Fortnite POIs.

As a result, at least three different POIs will be destroyed, including Misty Meadows, Pleasant Park, and Dirty Docks. These will be replaced by new locations in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8.

