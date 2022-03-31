Every Gold Safe location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Gold Bars are precious items in Fortnite as they are in real life. It serves as a kind of in-game currency. Gamers can use the Gold Bars to perform various things such as purchasing weapons from NPCs, voting for items in the funding stations, and hiring NPCs, to name a few.

The best way to get this in-game currency in Fortnite is through the Gold Safes that are spread at several locations on the island. Some of these POIs have more than one Gold Safe.

This article will reveal the location of all the Gold Safes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Gold Safe locations revealed

Gold Safes are not huge in size, making them a bit difficult to spot. Therefore, gamers who are not aware of their spawn points will have a tough time getting them on the island.

Although almost every location on the island has Gold Safes, they are abundant around the popular POIs, where gamers tend to drop in greater numbers.

The Gold Safe locations are listed below:

Wreck Ravine- 1 Gold Safe

Logjam Lumberyard- 1 Gold Safe

North of Logjam Lumberyard- 1 Gold Safe

Sleepy Sound- 3 Gold Safes

North of Sleepy Sound- 1 Gold Safe

Unremarkable House- 1 Gold Safe

Shifty Shafts- 2 Gold Safes

Sunflower Saplings- 1 Gold Safe

The Daily Bugle- 9 Gold Safes

Cuddle Cruisers- 1 Gold Safe

Command Cavern- 5 Gold Safes

Pinacle Peak- 10 Gold Safes

Coney Crossroads- 3 Gold Safes

Loot Lava Volcano Station- 1 Gold Safe

West of Loot Lava Volcano Station- 1 Gold Safe

Tilted Towers- 17 Gold Safes

Northwest of Tumbledown Temple- 1 Gold Safe

Greasy Grove- 3 Gold Safes

East of Greasy Grove- 1 Gold Safe

Rocky Reels- 2 Gold Safes

Tow Away Beach- 1 Gold Safe

Power Towers- 1 Gold Safe

Impossible Rock- 1 Gold Safe

Cundo Canyon- 7 Gold Safes

Turbine- 1 Gold Safe

South of Synapse Station- 2 Gold Safes

Which NPCs can be hired in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Several NPCs are roaming the island at the moment. However, there are a few characters who can be hired in the game to assist the player.

List of NPCs that can be hired are:

Agent Jones

Cuddlepool

The Imagined

Brainiac

Jonesy The First

Players can use the Gold Bars from the safes and hire these NPCs to get an advantage in the game.

