Every Gold Safe location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Gold Bars are precious items in Fortnite as they are in real life. It serves as a kind of in-game currency. Gamers can use the Gold Bars to perform various things such as purchasing weapons from NPCs, voting for items in the funding stations, and hiring NPCs, to name a few.
The best way to get this in-game currency in Fortnite is through the Gold Safes that are spread at several locations on the island. Some of these POIs have more than one Gold Safe.
This article will reveal the location of all the Gold Safes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Gold Safe locations revealed
Gold Safes are not huge in size, making them a bit difficult to spot. Therefore, gamers who are not aware of their spawn points will have a tough time getting them on the island.
Although almost every location on the island has Gold Safes, they are abundant around the popular POIs, where gamers tend to drop in greater numbers.
The Gold Safe locations are listed below:
- Wreck Ravine- 1 Gold Safe
- Logjam Lumberyard- 1 Gold Safe
- North of Logjam Lumberyard- 1 Gold Safe
- Sleepy Sound- 3 Gold Safes
- North of Sleepy Sound- 1 Gold Safe
- Unremarkable House- 1 Gold Safe
- Shifty Shafts- 2 Gold Safes
- Sunflower Saplings- 1 Gold Safe
- The Daily Bugle- 9 Gold Safes
- Cuddle Cruisers- 1 Gold Safe
- Command Cavern- 5 Gold Safes
- Pinacle Peak- 10 Gold Safes
- Coney Crossroads- 3 Gold Safes
- Loot Lava Volcano Station- 1 Gold Safe
- West of Loot Lava Volcano Station- 1 Gold Safe
- Tilted Towers- 17 Gold Safes
- Northwest of Tumbledown Temple- 1 Gold Safe
- Greasy Grove- 3 Gold Safes
- East of Greasy Grove- 1 Gold Safe
- Rocky Reels- 2 Gold Safes
- Tow Away Beach- 1 Gold Safe
- Power Towers- 1 Gold Safe
- Impossible Rock- 1 Gold Safe
- Cundo Canyon- 7 Gold Safes
- Turbine- 1 Gold Safe
- South of Synapse Station- 2 Gold Safes
Which NPCs can be hired in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?
Several NPCs are roaming the island at the moment. However, there are a few characters who can be hired in the game to assist the player.
List of NPCs that can be hired are:
- Agent Jones
- Cuddlepool
- The Imagined
- Brainiac
- Jonesy The First
Players can use the Gold Bars from the safes and hire these NPCs to get an advantage in the game.