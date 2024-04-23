Everything new in the Fortnite v29.30 update: LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends, Billie Eilish, Festival Season 3, and more

The v29.30 update for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals is finally here, and with it comes new features for the LEGO game mode and a brand new season for the Festival game mode. The update also brings fresh cosmetics that tie into the Greek Mythology season of the game and point toward the future of the current storyline.

With the servers back up, it can be quite useful to know everything that Epic Games has introduced and changed with the new update. This article will break down all that the new v29.30 update brings to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Everything included in the v29.30 update for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends

With the launch of the v29.30 update, Epic Games has introduced animal taming to LEGO Fortnite, allowing players to recruit animals for their village. Besides this, the update increases the limit on Village recruitment to ten, with three, three, and four slots being reserved for villagers, animals, and any of the two, respectively.

With the new Farm Friends update, players can tame cows, sheep, chickens, and even pigs, which are the latest creatures added to the LEGO game mode with the v29.30 update. Additionally, taking good care of these animals can provide you with resources as rewards, promoting your inner Shepherd. However, be on the lookout as the update also introduces Bears to the game mode, another enemy that players have to keep watch for.

Fortnite Festival Season 3

Possibly the most exciting aspect of v29.30, the Festival mode has received a seasonal update, saying goodbye to the Lady Gaga-dominated Season 2 and welcoming Billie Eilish, the featured artist for the Festival Season 3. The collaboration has been rumored for quite a long time, and now that it has come to fruition, players are undoubtedly excited to add the pop star to their inventory.

Players can head to the Festival Pass tab to purchase the Premium Reward track for 1800 V-Bucks and get their hands on the Green Roots Billie outfit. True fans of the Grammy award-winning artist can complete the Season 3 Pass to unlock the Ultraviolet style for her, which is exclusive to the Pass.

New Greek Mythology skins

The launch of the Fortnite v29.30 update also brings new outfits for players to purchase and collect, with many of these cosmetics tying directly into the Greek Mythology theme of Chapter 5 Season 2. There are a lot of highlights among the skins added with this update, such as the Hela and Hulk skins from Thor: Ragnarok as well as a brand new Peely skin designed to look like a Greek philosopher.

That said, among these, the newly added Perseus outfit truly stands out, as it was previously leaked in a survey sent out by Epic Games and players have been waiting to get their hands on it ever since.

Now, it seems like Perseus will be a part of a Quest Pack that users can purchase to acquire not just the skin but also other cosmetics related to the monster slayer from Greek Mythology.

