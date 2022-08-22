Fan-favorite Fortnite character disappears under mysterious circumstances

Although Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 may have a cool summer vibe, there is certainly something fishy going on. There are several secrets about the ongoing season that players have yet to learn about. Amidst all the partying and the highly anticipated Dragon Ball Super collaboration, one of the game's most-loved characters has mysteriously disappeared from the island.

The 'hardest soft serve rapper' in the game, Lil' Whip, can no longer be found on the Fortnite island. He was certainly one of the most entertaining NPCs while he was around. Unfortunately, players can no longer find him at his usual locations. Naturally, the fan-favorite character's disappearance has left some players worried.

Clearly, there is a reason as to why Lil' Whip can no longer be found on the island, with his mysterious disappearance suggesting that there is a lot in the game's lore that players are still unaware of. In fact, fans have already started to come up with theories regarding his sudden absence.

Where is Lil' Whip in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

When Chapter 3 Season 3 began, players could find Lil' Whip in his neat little ice-cream restaurant at Coney Crossroads. The NPC always greeted fans with enthusiasm, while bragging about how he was the 'hardest soft serve rapper' in the game. Unfortunately, Lil' Whip recently came into some heavy debt, which forced him out of his restaurant and onto the streets.

A few weeks ago, players were able to spot Lil' Whip near his ice cream truck going around the island. If they interacted with him, he would tell them that he was trying to sell cones or albums to pay off the huge amount of Gold Bars he owed to The Underwriter. However, his tour around the island ended abruptly after he mysteriously disappeared.

Strangely, Lil' Whip is nowhere to be found in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. He hasn't returned to his ice cream shop in Coney Crossroads, nor can he be spotted next to his abandoned truck that players claim to have spotted near Shifty Shafts. It seems like The Underwriter came to collect his debt, and the 'hardest soft serve rapper' in the game possibly did not have enough Gold Bars to pay him back.

The most plausible explanation behind Lil' Whip's disappearance is that he is avoiding The Underwriter. However, it is also possible that The Underwriter got to him before he could go into hiding.

Fans guess Lil' Whip's fate in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The Underwriter is an agent of No Sweat Insurance and appears as an NPC in the NSI Building in Tilted Towers. Fans believe that the NSI either got to Lil' Whip, or that he somehow managed to escape the loop in order to avoid The Underwriter.

However, there are many players who find this theory boring and think that there is something deeper going on. According to some, he could be hiding in the mines as his truck crashed in front of Shifty Shafts. Some also think that he has been killed by No Sweat Insurance for not being able to pay back his debt.

Hopefully, Lil' Whip in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 isn't in too much trouble, and the fan-favorite character returns to the island soon.

