Fortnite 'Howl' emote has a feature that only plays 1% of the time

Epic Games loves to hide neat little secrets in Fortnite's most obscure items. While some secrets are easy to find, there are many that players are yet to discover. In fact, players are still looking for Easter Eggs from two chapters ago, when the Battle Royale game was in its initial stages.

Players recently discovered a secret and rare feature of the Howl emote. The uncommon emote from Chapter 1 Season 6 was available in the Item Shop for 200 V-Bucks. Many players ignored the item because they did not find it special. Unlike the Breakin', Shaolin Sit-Up, and Neighborly Hang emotes, it was not pay-to-win, adding to its unpopularity.

It has now been discovered that the Howl emote has a feature that only plays 1% of the time. This makes the rather mundane emote much more exciting and worth the 200 V-Bucks price tag.

Once more players discover the feature, they will certainly want to grab the emote the next time it shows up in the Item Shop. Unfortunately, it has not made an appearance since April 25, 2021.

The Fortnite Howl emote can scream like a human

Epic Games has added hundreds of emotes to its Battle Royale game so far. Some of these are hilarious and mocking gestures, while others are groovy dance steps. Unfortunately, there are several other emotes that have nothing special about them.

Clearly, players like to spend their V-Bucks on emotes that help them stand out from the crowd. Usually, owners of extremely rare or pay-to-win emotes believe that they have earned bragging rights. However, it seems like those who own the Howl emote in Fortnite can also brag about having one of the coolest emotes in the game.

Ordinarily, when players use the emote, it emits a werewolf howl. However, sometimes, players can also hear the scream of a human.

The secret feature is erratic, and only appears a few times. However, the fact that only a few players in the game own the emote and can show off the cool feature makes it very rare.

Epic Games might have to bring back the emote so that more people can enjoy the secret cream that comes along with it.

Other secret Fortnite features that more players need to discover

The Howl emote isn't the only cosmetic item that has a secret feature. In fact, only recently, players also discovered that the all-new Beerus skin in Fortnite also has a little Easter Egg.

The God of Destruction is reactive to two new emotes that can be earned for free through the Power Unleashed levels. The aura around Beerus turns purple when he performs the Boosting Ki and Charging Up emotes.

Besides Beerus, the Stringles pickaxe from Chapter 2 Season 8, also has a secret feature. The face of the guitar gets slowly bashed up and changes expressions as players use it. The strings and neck of the guitar also end up breaking once players farm enough materials using it.

There are several other cosmetic items in Fortnite that have reactive features. Players should have a fun time exploring and discovering all of them.

