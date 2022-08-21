Fortnite pickaxe has a secret feature most people don't know about

Epic Games loves to include secrets in Fortnite cosmetics. Many players go along their way, unaware of the reactive skins and cosmetics that exist in the game. A similar pickaxe showed up back in the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass and not many players knew about its reactive styles until recently.

The Stringles pickaxe was available on Page 3 of the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. It is part of the Inkville Gang set which also includes the Toona Fish skin. The pickaxe comes in 22 different colors, but that is not its most unique feature. The cosmetic item also comes with three different reactive styles.

The item's appearance changes based on how much players use it. It seems like the guitar-looking pickaxe also has a face that breaks if players smash it too much.

Fortnite's Stringles pickaxe secretly changes faces

Since the last few seasons, Epic Games has been adding customizable cosmetics to the Fortnite Battle Pass. Ranging from skins to pickaxes, players now have access to several customization options when it comes to their appearance in the Battle Royale game. The likes of Toona Fish, Assemble Snap, and Omni Sword have been huge hits for this very reason.

Players can also customize the Stringles pickaxe in Fortnite by changing its color from the 22 available options. Although the customization option is only limited to the color of the pickaxe, it also has a secret reactive feature.

If players look closely, they will notice that the guitar has a smiley face when it hasn't been used a lot. However, after smashing it to farm materials, players will notice that the smiley face has turned into a broken face.

Finally, if the guitar is beat up enough, players can also see the third reactive style. It seems like it has a bashed up face after being used a lot. Upon closer inspection, players can also see that the strings of the guitar appear to be broken. The neck of the guitar appears crooked, with the face sporting a swollen eye and broken teeth.

The latest customizable skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

News about the customization or the reactive styles of the Stringles pickaxe took the community by surprise. Even those who purchased that Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass might have skipped this average-looking pickaxe for a better one. However, after realizing how cool its secret feature is, many more players want to use it.

A similar customizable cosmetic is also available in the ongoing season. The Assemble Snap skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 appears on the very first page of the Battle Pass. From head to toe, this skin offers players the option to create an entirely new character. Instead of color options for the same skin, players can choose different heads, arms, legs, and even torsos for Snap.

Clearly, customizable skins are all the rage in Epic Games' battle royale title. It also makes up for the lack of original skins as the game is currently flooded with collaboration items.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi