Five reasons why Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration will be grander than the Naruto one

Ever since Naruto's collaboration with Fortnite, it has greenlit the way for other iconic anime to enter the metaverse. Although anime-themed cosmetics have been present in the game for some time now, none of them have received such royal treatment. Generally, they're only featured in the Item Shop within special tabs.

However, when it comes to the Fortnite Dragon Ball collaboration, it seems to be the exact opposite. According to the community, it is set to be the largest collaboration the game has ever seen. While some of this sentiment may be based on hype and emotions, there is also solid evidence to back up the statement.

Dragon Ball is all set to beat Naruto as the number one collaboration in Fortnite

1) Goku with a gun meme

While it's unclear how this meme came into existence, Goku wielding a gun has become a hilarious part of internet pop culture. Because of this meme, players began to post jokes about how Goku would fight in a battle royale game. Since his Saiyan powers won't work in-game, guns will be the only tools available for the job.

Over the years, this has become a staple meme and is likely to spread to the Fortnite community as well. While it has already been done with Naruto and other popular overpowered characters such as Superman, it seems especially entertaining to see it happen with Goku. With this dream to soon become a reality, this joke is now helping fuel the hype for the collaboration.

2) Dragon Ball has been around for longer

Dragon Ball Perfect Shots @DBPerfectShots Future Trunks turns into Super Saiyan for first time.



Dragon Ball Z: The History of Trunks (1993). Future Trunks turns into Super Saiyan for first time.Dragon Ball Z: The History of Trunks (1993). https://t.co/mkmVJqqqeu

While many young players will be introduced to Dragon Ball for the first time because of their collaboration with Fortnite, the legendary franchise is nearly four decades old. Given that it's been around for so many years, it's easy to understand how popular it is around the world.

Due to the sheer size of the fanbase, it's obvious that this will significantly influence the sale of relevant in-game cosmetics. Furthermore, this may be a major reason as to why Epic decided to collaborate with the franchise itself, with every loyal Dragon Ball fan being a potential buyer and source of revenue.

3) The media franchise is spread out across numerous channels

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles

(Aug 4 - Aug 7)



Volume 19 ranks at #3.



Also, 'Dragon Ball Super' as a series ranks at #6 and has sold a total of 134,246 copies between Aug 4 - Aug 7. #DragonBallSuper Volume 19 makes a blockbuster opening by selling 117,191 copies in the first week!(Aug 4 - Aug 7)Volume 19 ranks at #3.Also, 'Dragon Ball Super' as a series ranks at #6 and has sold a total of 134,246 copies between Aug 4 - Aug 7. #DragonBallSuper Volume 19 makes a blockbuster opening by selling 117,191 copies in the first week!(Aug 4 - Aug 7)Volume 19 ranks at #3.Also, 'Dragon Ball Super' as a series ranks at #6 and has sold a total of 134,246 copies between Aug 4 - Aug 7. https://t.co/Yv0DHuvvFa

Those who have been watching Dragon Ball for years can attest to the fact that there is no shortage of spin-offs and individual series for the original franchise. This does not take into consideration other works such as television specials, films, web series, and educational programs.

Given that the original anime was broadcast in 81 countries, it stands testament to showcase how eager they are to reach a global audience. This plays a further role in creating awareness for the franchise and helping it become a staple source of entertainment worldwide.

4) Has more video games based on the franchise

Hype @DbsHype NEWS! Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle has exceeded $3.5 Billion in global revenue!



Dokkan & Legends are equivalent to about 45% of total mobile game revenue in first half of 2022 for Bandai Namco!



Source: Famitsu NEWS! Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle has exceeded $3.5 Billion in global revenue!Dokkan & Legends are equivalent to about 45% of total mobile game revenue in first half of 2022 for Bandai Namco!Source: Famitsu https://t.co/ihR6DJ80Lg

Major anime series generally have video games to support the franchise through other mediums. However, when it comes to quantity, Dragon Ball has many more that can be counted. According to sources, there are about 154 games, with the first one dating all the way back to 1986.

Although Naruto does have its fair share of video games, they certainly aren't as numerous as Dragon Ball. In fact, the first one for the franchise was only released in 2003. While they are slowly catching up in numbers, it will be years before they reach double digits.

5) Community hype and data

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Dragon Ball x Fortnite teaser tweet has officially become Fortnites most liked tweet, beating out the Naruto x Fortnite teaser tweet that got 250.8K likes & the Avengers Infinity War teaser tweet that got 250K likes! The Dragon Ball x Fortnite teaser tweet has officially become Fortnites most liked tweet, beating out the Naruto x Fortnite teaser tweet that got 250.8K likes & the Avengers Infinity War teaser tweet that got 250K likes! https://t.co/VBWiqW1jOt

There's no doubt that the Fortnite Dragon Ball collaboration is creating huge hype within the community. However, it would seem that the event is breaking records even before it has gone live. The official tweet has now crossed 280K likes and is still growing.

When compared to other major collaborations such as Naruto or even Avengers: Infinity War, it's growing at an unprecedented rate. Aside from one tweet on the platform, the keyword 'Dragon Ball' has been trending as well. It goes without saying that these are all positive indicators as to how hyped things are at present.

