How Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab had already broken records set by Naruto and Avengers

When it comes to collaborations in Fortnite, there are too many to keep track of. However, there are a few that stand out, like the Naruto and Avengers crossovers. According to the community, these two were perhaps the greatest collaborations in-game to date.

The Avengers: Infinity War crossover saw Thanos enter the metaverse alongside a brilliant LTM. Players could use the Infinity Gauntlet to transform into the Mad Titan and cause havoc in-game. In Naruto's case, although the collaboration was merely cosmetic in nature, given it was the first major anime crossover in-game, it blew up overnight.

All said and done, these two collaborations have made history and have become a tool with which to measure the success of future endeavors. It would seem that the upcoming Dragon Ball collaboration has already broken records before even starting in-game. Here's how.

Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration beats Naruto and Avengers: Infinity War

Readers might be wondering exactly how the Dragon Ball collaboration broke records without even being in-game yet. Well, the answer is simple - data. According to prominent leaker iFireMonkey, the hype for the upcoming collaboration is so great that the like-counter in the official post is off the charts.

It hasn't even been 24 hours since Epic Games posted the official teaser, and there are already 272.2K likes on the post (and growing fast). Compared to the Avengers: Infinity War teaser, which has 250K likes since being posted in 2018, it's clear how hyped-up things are.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Dragon Ball x Fortnite teaser tweet has officially become Fortnites most liked tweet, beating out the Naruto x Fortnite teaser tweet that got 250.8K likes & the Avengers Infinity War teaser tweet that got 250K likes! The Dragon Ball x Fortnite teaser tweet has officially become Fortnites most liked tweet, beating out the Naruto x Fortnite teaser tweet that got 250.8K likes & the Avengers Infinity War teaser tweet that got 250K likes! https://t.co/VBWiqW1jOt

However, to keep things fair, it has to be taken into consideration that in 2018 Fortnite did not have such a strong social media following. Given that more players have joined over the years, the comparison may fall short. Thankfully, to make things fair, the Naruto collaboration can be used as a better example.

Since being posted in November of 2021, the official tweet for the Naruto collaboration has racked up 250.8K likes. Given that this occurred a few months ago, the parameters are more or less fair. Inflation of a few thousand players will not affect the outcome of the total likes.

TimeK3eper 1.8 @TimeK33p3r_ @iFireMonkey That settles it DBZ is more popular than Naruto @iFireMonkey That settles it DBZ is more popular than Naruto

That being said, comparing the number of likes obtained by the Dragon Ball teaser five days before going live is a sheer indication of how anticipated this event is. Although the cosmetics have not been decrypted yet, players got their first look at the outfit's silhouette via a post a few hours ago.

Judging by how things are progressing, the tweet will likely pass 350K likes by the time August 16 arrives. It's unlikely that any other collaboration will ever surpass that number in the few years to come. That being said, here are a few reactions from fans and other prominent social media accounts:

fitzy @FitzyLeakz @FortniteGame Game is #1 at trending because of this lmao @FortniteGame Game is #1 at trending because of this lmao https://t.co/p5HdB5saJv

Nick Eh 30 @NickEh30 @FortniteGame When I was a kid EVERY SINGLE Saturday morning I’d watch the new DragonBall Z episodes. This is a Collab I’ve genuinely wanted for so long!! @FortniteGame When I was a kid EVERY SINGLE Saturday morning I’d watch the new DragonBall Z episodes. This is a Collab I’ve genuinely wanted for so long!!

Xbox @Xbox @FortniteGame MIGHTY SHENRON! We wish for power beyond our limits! @FortniteGame MIGHTY SHENRON! We wish for power beyond our limits!

D3NNI @D3NNI_yt @FortniteGame oh damn they’re adding dragons in season 4 @FortniteGame oh damn they’re adding dragons in season 4

Although dragons are unlikely to be added to Fortnite, a Creative Map will likely be made available for the collaboration. Much like Hidden Leaf Village, players will be able to explore, meet characters from the Dragon Ball universe, and undertake tasks for some XP.

