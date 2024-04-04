“Forgot that’s what the Battle Pass used to look like”: Fortnite community reminisces about the days of Chapter 3

Fortnite has become renowned not just for its constantly evolving gameplay but also for the many UI (User interface) changes it has seen over the years; some of these changes have been positively received by the community while others have not so much. However, some players came forward recently to express their nostalgia and feelings towards the good old days of Chapter 3 and how different the game used to look back then.

These sentiments are especially clear in a recent Reddit post shared by u/No_Sign_8122, where the player showcased an old screenshot of the Lt. John Llama page from the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, highlighting how they missed Chapter 3. This attracted a flurry of reactions from the Fortnite community, with Reddit user u/hexenzirkel exclaiming:

“Forgot that’s what the Battle Pass used to look like”

Other members of the community had their own takes on Chapter 3, with Reddit user u/ogdiscolizard expressing their appreciation for all aspects of the chapter, from the Battle Pass to the UI and the map.

Comments from the Fortnite community (Image via Reddit/No_Sign_8122)

Reddit user u/Medium-Boysenberry64 echoed the sentiments about the Chapter 3 map, expressing how it felt like a perfect fusion of the OG Chapter 1 map and the more modern designs the game has incorporated over the years. Adding to this, another user, u/UnaccreditedSetup, expressed how they feel like Epic Games began taking the map more seriously with the onset of Chapter 4.

Highlighting how the Chapter 3 map was so memorable that they are aware of the smallest things on it, Reddit user u/Few-Illustrator-5333 remarked:

"I know basically everything about it [Chapter 3 map], even able to pinpoint locations on the FN geo-guesser."

Comments from the Fortnite community (Image via Reddit/No_Sign_8122)

Many other members of the community sang praises for Chapter 3, with Reddit user u/Goodra21 going as far as claiming that the Chapter 3 map was the best out of them all. Reddit user u/MiningJack777, on the other hand, expressed how Chapter 3 Season 3 was an incredibly fun experience for them despite it being a bit too long. Reddit user u/rob0688 revealed how Chapter 3 was their first time playing Fortnite and how they also missed it.

Highlighting how they hold fond memories of Chapter 3 due to it being their introduction to the game, Reddit user u/savestnn exclaimed:

"chapter 3 was my first time playing fort and i have a soft spot for it specifically bc of it."

Will Fortnite players ever see elements from Chapter 3 return?

From the comments section under the Reddit post, it is clear that players have mostly good things to say about Chapter 3. So the question is whether Epic Games will ever bring certain elements from Chapter 3 back into the game. While the prospect of revisiting this beloved chapter in Fortnite's history, it is important to note that Epic Games is very lore-specific when it comes to new additions.

Since the Chapter 3 map, alongside characters like The Foundation and The Last Reality, was seen quite a while ago and seemingly written out of the story, it seems unlikely that Epic Games will be revisiting the Chapter 3 days moving forward, especially with Charlie Wen's new storyline underway.

However, these are just speculations, and players might be in for a surprise down the line when they see iconic characters like The Seven return to the narrative with a boom.

