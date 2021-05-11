Fortnite 16.40 update early patch notes: Female Oro skin, new exotic weapon, Wild Week event, and more details

The Fortnite 16.40 update is scheduled to go live in a couple of hours. While the court battle between Apple and Epic Games continues to be something that the community is focused on, today's update is something that it was looking forward to.

Although Fortnite has stopped receiving any patch notes for a while, Epic has been tweeting condensed versions of the same on the official Fortnite handle. Based on the information gathered from the tweet, the 16.40 update looks slightly small, but hopefully, it'll add more content to the game.

The Fortnite 16.40 update early patch notes

Your offering will be applAUded.



The v16.40 game update is scheduled for release on May 11. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/26rvdzbnME — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 10, 2021

While today's Fortnite update focuses a bit on the Creative mode, the battle royale mode is also scheduled to receive some nice tweaks.

First things first, the downtime for the Fortnite 16.40 update starts at 4 AM ET (8 AM UTC, 1:30 PM IST). Like every other update, the downtime for the Fortnite update today will approximately last for an hour or two.

Pay homage or perish... tomorrow, you decide. pic.twitter.com/EaLCHWUH54 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 10, 2021

From the tweets, it looks like the Female Oro skin will be coming to Fortnite with this update. The tweet says, "your offering will be applAUded."

For those who can't figure out what this means, AU is the abbreviation for Aurum, the Latin name for gold. The only entities associated with gold in the game are Oro and Midas.

Since there were talks of a Female Oro skin going around, there's a high chance that it arrives in-game after the update today. There's also a chance that the small island that popped up in the previous update may feature an NPC after the Fortnite 16.40 update.

🔒 As part of this update, we’ll be vaulting the Exotic shotgun The Dub — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 10, 2021

The Dub will also bid farewell to the Fortnite island and head to the vault. Although not many people use it in matches these days, it was a fun little shotgun to play around with.

v16.40 pays tribute:



🔫 Line ‘em up and knock ‘em down with the Exotic Marksman Six Shooter



🏄‍♀️ New summer-themed additions in Creative



🐠 Catch a win in the next Wild Week starting May 13 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 10, 2021

When it comes to weapons, the new Marksman Six Shooter will be coming to the island with the Fortnite update today. In all probability, Deadfire will be selling this weapon.

Although the old six shooters weren't that good, there's a chance that this exotic weapon might see a lot of drastic changes after the 16.40 update.

The new Wild Week in Fortnite is expected to start this Thursday as well. The previous Wild Week involved fire, and it looks like the upcoming one will have something to do with fish.

Maybe fishing spots get a boost, or the fishing items get a boost. Whatever it is, it will be revealed after the Fortnite 16.40 update goes live today.

And finally, just like every other update, the Fortnite 16.40 update today will have a few bug fixes. The entire list of the bugs that the patch addresses can be found on their Trello board here.