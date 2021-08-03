Fortnite 17.30 update leaks: 3 bosses re-added, live event leaks, Grabitron, and more

Following the Fortnite 17.30 update, it would seem that a few monsters from the past have been re-added to the game. It's unclear what this means at the moment. However, given that the Storm King was featured in the Ariana Grande Rift Tour trailer, these monsters will definitely be featured during the event.

In addition to monsters, the new alien weapon dubbed the "Grabitron" has a special feature that will enable players to switch up their combat and perform some explosive takedowns in-game.

#Fortnite v17.30 Update Map Changes 🗺📍



• Slurpy Swamp has now started being abducted by the Mothership! Various buildings and chunks are now torn out of the ground and the whole zone within the beam is anti-gravity. pic.twitter.com/8aO1LM2mPO — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 3, 2021

Fortnite 17.30 update leaks contain some scary and explosive content

1) Fortnite Monster Inc.

It would seem that major bosses from Fortnite's past will be getting featured in-game once more during the Ariana Grande Rift Tour. The Devourer, Kevin Island, and the Storm King are more than likely going to be featured during the in-game concert.

The working theory is that, as the concert progresses, players travel through new realities and experience moments based on elements from the game. In this case, they will encounter giant bosses from the past. It's doubtful that players will get to fight them in-game or during the concert.

ENEMIES RE-ADDED in #Fortnite v17.30!



- Cattus (The Devourer)

- Dudebro (Kevin Island) [Thanks @ShiinaBR for reminding me]

- StormKing (The Storm King) pic.twitter.com/cqlbel7DQv — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 3, 2021

2) Grabitron's secret feature

Although Epic Games did release an official video for the item, what many loopers don't know is that in addition to throwing objects, the unique alien weapon can also catch projectiles and fling them back towards the enemy.

Although this may be easier said than done, players can now feel like they're in the Matrix by stopping large projectiles mid-air and redirecting them to targets. While the video only shows the weapon can catch rockets, players may be able to catch grenades as well.

3) Team Brawl Mode LTM

A new LTM known as Team Brawl will go live on August 5th, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Much like the current state of Team Rumble, this mode will feature a small storm circle. However, unlike Team Rumble, players will instantly respawn on the ground without having to skydive.

In addition to instant respawn, players spawn in with a new loadout every time. The team, which is ahead by a good margin, will also have their player positions marked to give the other team a fighting chance to win still. The match ends as soon as a team gets 60 eliminations.

New Team Brawl mode!



- Release: August 5

- Reach 60 Elims with your team to win

- Small storm circle, instant respawn

- No skydiving needed after respawn

- New loadout at every respawn pic.twitter.com/c3F9rc45Y6 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 3, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite 17.30 update Patch notes - Polka Dot Man, Grabitron Gun, Task Force X, and more

Edited by Srijan Sen