Fortnite: 4 best XP maps to try in Chapter 3 Season 3

The Fortnite XP system has been much maligned this season. Many players have complained about how Epic Games reduced the XP intake for certain accomplishments this season, making it even harder to level up. This can be frustrating, especially since Darth Vader awaits on Page 10 of the battle pass.

As a result of feeling forced to grind the battle pass without making much progress, Fortnite players have turned to other methods. Impostors Mode remains a popular choice and some are looking for every XP glitch they can find.

Creative maps have quickly become a pretty useful source of XP for this season. Some of them have quite a bit of XP enabled and can really help players level up quickly. Here are a few useful options that have popped up this season.

Creative maps that can be used to get a lot of XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

4) Map code: 8809-4244-0122

The map here is called Parkour Tag Tilted (5:08 mark). The goal of the map is to run away from the catchers across the intense parkour course. The goal is the opposite for the catchers. However, what makes this a good XP option is that it has several XP tokens on the map for players to collect.

3) Creative map: 2548-3248-3196

Once Fortnite gamers land on this Creative map, they should head directly to the corner in front of them. They should stop at the second to last floor piece and begin building out from the platform.

Building four floors out will produce a blue glimmer on the screen. After that, they need to emote once. After completing the emote, players will need to look for a floating button. It will be directly behind and across the platform. Fortnite players will need to interact with it.

This will take them to a new area of the map. Fortnite gamers can then run straight into a room that has tomatoes in it, where they should also see two orange boxes. At the top of the second box, there is a hidden button.

Interacting with this will start the free flow of XP, which will add up quickly. In a matter of seconds, Glitch King, the player who found this trick, received over 20,000 XP.

2) Map code: 9496-3304-5859

To begin, loopers should go to the edge of the map, where there is an "XP Shop" button. This will transport them into another room. They can then collect coins on this map by killing chickens, mining materials, and doing other random activities. Collecting coins eventually translates to XP.

There should also be an "AFK XP" button in this room. It is on the wall to the left. Enabling this will help maximize the intake of XP for this map.

Another XP button was previously inaccessible when the video was first shared but should be active now. This button is on the other side of the room from the AFK button.

Eventually, players will get quite a bit of XP. Glitch King, who also found this map, earned over 500,000 Chapter 3 Season 3 XP.

1) Map code: 9061-5458-7889

Toybox FFA (Image via Fortnite Creative HQ)

Toybox FFA is a free-for-all map that has excellent XP options. After spawning, players can get any and all weapons that are available in Creative mode. This map is a free-for-all, so it involves players just fighting it out over and over, which can grant a lot of XP.

Additionally, fighters will get over 18,000 XP just for dropping into the map. There are other ways to get XP on this map, too, making it an excellent option to grind the battle pass.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author. Additionally, some of these maps involve tricks that Epic Games may not like and remove at some point.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far