Fortnite: Agent Jonesy confirms the return of Bushranger

Bushranger was an extremely popular Fortnite NPC in the latter seasons of Chapter 2. He didn't play much of a role in the storyline or lore, but he quickly became a fan favorite. It was to nearly everyone's dismay when he ultimately died, but he might be coming back.

Despite surviving many catastrophic events in Chapter 2, Bushranger simply disappeared from the island before Operation Sky Fire could even commence, prompting a lot of fan theories about what happened to him.

Ultimately, a grave appeared at his former location, proving he was dead after all. This was upsetting for many players.

However, those players will be extremely pleased to find out that Agent Jonesy has confirmed that Bushranger is still around, sort of.

Fortnite's Agent Jonesy dialogue confirms the return of fan-favorite Bushranger

This season, instead of Resistance Quests, players have Vibin' Quests in the game. Since there is no antagonist present, this makes sense and it fits with the overall theme. The quests seem to be more about knowledge and learning than fighting or gearing up for a fight.

The first week had plenty of tasks for players to complete, including scanning the Reality Tree, collecting food, and finding Party Poppers at Rave Cave. These quests are much safer than last season's quests.

One of the challenges in the pantheon of Fortnite Week One's Vibin' Quests was to collect a Bushranger seed. This grabbed the attention of a lot of players since Bushranger hasn't been mentioned much since his death.

Just the use of his name in a challenge implies that he's coming back, and Agent Jonesy's dialogue about the entire questline confirms the same. Bushranger, being a plant, seems to have grown back on the island.

When players first establish the device uplink for this set of quests, Agent Jonesy says this:

"I have a plan to get us a man on the inside of all this Reality Tree Zero Point stuff. You've met Bushranger, right? Plant guy, struggles with grammar, willing to sign any release form I give him? I secured permission to take a clipping, maybe a fingernail, of his newest form to the Reality Tree... Just to see what happens."

The Bushranger seed can be found near Coney Crossroads and looks like this:

Mysterious Bloom (Image via Kanga on YouTube)

Upon collecting the Bushranger seed, Agent Jonesy returns, saying:

"Oh, if you wouldn't mind, would you take our brave volunteer to the big scary tree radiating Zero Point energy?"

When Fortnite players arrive at the appropriate location, they can plant Bushranger again. After that, Jonesy returns, but this time talking directly to Bushranger:

"Okay Bushy, I need you to start keeping a sleep journal, food journal, dream journal... maybe a vision board? Oh you did. Let's see what you got. 'Darknessdarkness big scary.' Huh."

Clearly, Bushranger is 'alive' in some form or fashion, and it appears that he is poised to play a pretty big role in this season's storyline. Finally, Bushranger might be as important as Fortnite players felt he was long ago.

