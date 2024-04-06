Fortnite Aim, Edit, Piece Control: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Fortnite has a long list of Creative modes that take advantage of the capabilities of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite. UEFN grants the ability to create maps that not only allow for otherworldly experiences but also let gamers train.

Training maps focus on allowing players to improve their aim, editing speed, and ability to take control of building pieces. But what if there was a map where you could enhance all three things in one place?

Such is the case with the Aim, Edit, Piece Control map, created by Fortnite Creator zerobuild. It provides players with the ability to work on their aim, editing speed, and building-piece control through certain drills.

This article will break down how players can find the Aim, Edit, Piece Control map and hop onto the ultimate training map.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Aim, Edit, Piece Control map

UEFN map code

Since the Aim, Edit, Piece Control map consistently attracts a lot of players due to its efficient training grounds and craftsmanship, it should be relatively easy to spot on the long list of Creative maps in the Discover menu.

However, if you want to jump straight into the action, you can make your way to the Search icon in the top-left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale map. It will prompt you to enter a UEFN map code. The one for the Aim, Edit, Piece Control map is 5112-1759-8096.

Once you have entered this code, you can hit Confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Aim, Edit, Piece Control map, and you can now make your way to the training grounds.

How to play

Once you get on the Aim, Edit, Piece Control map, you will be spawned on a platform filled with various different options related to the training you can undertake. This includes Classic 1v1 as well as the three modes that the map is named after. You can go through any of these rifts to make your way to the designated training section and begin playing.

The Aim, Edit, Piece Control map also has a freebuild mode, where you are provided with a large sandbox and can practice your building abilities to your heart's content. This allows you to explore different strategies and angles.

Additionally, the Aim, Edit, Piece Control map also provides XP for the Battle Pass, so you can get better at the game while claiming exciting rewards.

