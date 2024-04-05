Fortnite Piece Control 2v2: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Piece Control maps in Fortnite Creative have become an engaging source for players to not just enjoy the fast-paced action but also practice their building skills and translate them to situations in a Battle Royale match. With the help of the Creative tools and the capabilities of UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite), creators can make maps that allow players to train in these specific scenarios.

While there are many Piece Control maps out there, the Piece Control 2v2 map by Fortnite Creator Bullseye has garnered a lot of attention from the community, establishing a dedicated player base. This article will break down how you can find the Piece Control 2v2 map and begin your journey of piece control mastery.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Piece Control 2v2 map

UEFN map code

Since the Piece Control 2v2 map has managed to maintain a consistent player base due to its realistic depictions of box fights, it should be relatively easy to find the map in the Discover menu. However, if for some reason you are not able to find the map, you can head to the search icon in the top left of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will find a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN Fortnite map code for the Piece Control 2v2 map: 0148-0322-5437. Once you have entered the assigned code, you can hit confirm. This will change your current game to the Piece Control 2v2 map, and you can now join a match either by yourself or with a friend.

How to play

Players can select their own loadouts in Piece Control 2v2 (Image via Sparrow/YouTube)

Once you load into a match in the Piece Control 2v2 map, you will spawn in front of a platform that allows you to choose one of two teams. After doing so, you will be taken to a platform that allows you to vote on the loadout all players will be using during that round. Once you have made your choice, you are ready for battle.

However, the interesting aspect of the Piece Control 2v2 map is that, unlike Box Fight Fortnite maps, both duos are confined to a 4x4 grid. This forces you and your teammate straight into battle, and with the tight spaces around you, you will have to resort to your Piece Control skills to establish your dominance.

The Piece Control 2v2 map also implements a leaderboard. The points you earn during matches can be seen here, so you can compare your performance against others and see where you stand.

