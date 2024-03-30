Fortnite PANDVIL Box Fight 2v2: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Box Fight maps in Fortnite Creative are among the best offerings in the game's vast library of creator-made islands. They foster high-intensity enemy battles within a tight space, which prompts you to heavily rely on your building skills. Playing Box Fight maps can prepare you to face such scenarios during Battle Royale matches.

One of the most played and recognized Box Fight maps out there is PANDVIL Box Fight 2v2, created by Fortnite creator Pandvil. It allows players to team up with their friends or a random teammate and go up against a duo in a fast-paced matchup. This article will break down how players can find the PANDVIL Box Fight map and get in on the excitement of intense close-range build battles.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite PANDVIL Box Fight 2v2 map

UEFN map code

The PANDVIL Box Fight 2v2 map is quite popular and often heavily featured in the Discover menu. However, you may still run into issues trying to locate a specific map in the large sea of UEFN experiences.

Here's what you can do. Navigate to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby. Enter the designated UEFN map code for the PANDVIL Box Fight 2v2 in the search bar. It is 6562-8953-6567. Hit Confirm, and your chosen game mode will change to the PANDVIL Box Fight 2v2 map. You can now queue up for a match either with a friend or solo. In case of the latter, you will have to play with a random teammate.

How to play

Players can choose their own team in PANDVIL Box Fight 2v2 (Image via myster48 on YouTube)

After you get into a match on the PANDVIL Box Fight 2v2 map, you will spawn in a waiting room with three other players. Here, choose one of two teams to join. Once the teams are formed, you will be teleported to the play area.

All players in the match are provided with a Legendary Pump Shotgun and a Rare Assault Rifle, alongside Slurpfish and other consumables for healing. There's a timer before the battle, and you should utilize this time to fortify your spawn point. Once the timer ends, head into battle with the simple goal of eliminating the enemies in a build battle within the tight space.

It is important to remember that the Fortnite PANDVIL Box Fight 2v2 map also provides players with XP for the Battle Pass, so they can enjoy the intense gameplay while making progress on the season's rewards.

