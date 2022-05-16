Fortnite Ali-A Cup: Start Date, How to participate, rewards, and more

After months of speculation, rumors, and a Diplodoculus Emote in discord, Ali-A has finally got his own skin in Fortnite. The skin in question has numerous styles and portrays him in a larger-than-life in-game avatar.

According to iFireMonkey, apart from eight different styles, there will be multiple color variants as well. Based on the names found in the files, at least four have been confirmed. However, there's always a chance for more variations to be added before the skin goes live.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Variant Images + All Cosmetics in glorious HD.



The color variants haven't been revealed yet but the names of them are: Rare Reaper, Uncommon Combat, Epic Insurgent, and Legendarian

Although the skin will be available in the item shop on May 19, players can get access to it earlier as well via the Fortnite Ali-A Cup. Here's everything players need to know about the event

Fortnite Ali-A Cup: Information at a glance

To celebrate his Icon Series skin in-game, Epic Games is hosting the Ali-A Cup. As with all competitive cups in-game, winners and those who are able to reach a certain number of points will be eligible to earn rewards.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Ali-A's Cup will take place May 18th.



It's a no build cup and rewards include the skin for top players and a point reward for the Ali-A emoticon

To participate in the cup, players need to have two basic things in order: they must enable 2FA on their account and be at least level 50. If either of these prerequisites is not met, they will not be able to participate.

As with all competitive cups, players will stand a chance to earn prizes as well. Here's the list:

Ali-A Outfit + Ali-Tech Backplate Back Bling

Ali-A Army Emoticon

Depending on the region in which the players are based, only a small percentage of players will be eligible to earn the Ali-A Outfit + Ali-Tech Backplate Back Bling. Here's the list:

NA East: 1st - 1,200th

NA West: 1st - 800th

Brazil: 1st - 350th

Asia: 1st - 100th

Oceania: 1st - 10th

Middle East: 1st - 100th

Aside from the Outfit and Back Bling, players can even stand a chance to win the Ali-A Army Emoticon by earning at least eight points during the tournament. There is an upper limit to the number of players who are eligible to earn this award.

Fortnite Zero-Build only?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Ali-A is joining the Fortnite Icon Series. Items arrive in the Item Shop on May 19. Also, read about the Zero Build Ali-A Cup which happens on May 18.



epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… Ali-A is Coming to the Fortnite Icon Series!Ali-A is joining the Fortnite Icon Series. Items arrive in the Item Shop on May 19. Also, read about the Zero Build Ali-A Cup which happens on May 18. Ali-A is Coming to the Fortnite Icon Series!Ali-A is joining the Fortnite Icon Series. Items arrive in the Item Shop on May 19. Also, read about the Zero Build Ali-A Cup which happens on May 18.epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… https://t.co/nk9oloGGAI

Given how popular the Zero-Build mode has become, the tournament will be limited to this mode. While this is a good thing, it does take away the chance for pro-builders to earn the outfit as well.

Nevertheless, this showcases Epic Games' commitment to catering to the Zero-Build community and promoting more tournaments. If nothing else, at least more players will be able to earn the emoticon.

