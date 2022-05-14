8 of the worst-designed Fortnite skins of all time

Given how lucrative cosmetics are in Fortnite, it's rather weird that some skins don't make the cut in terms of being found appealing. Yet, they are added to the item shop and sold in exchange for V-Bucks.

While business is normal on the shop's front end, these "terrible" skins are shunned by the majority of the community. And while a handful of players do buy them, the skins are soon forgotten about and drift into oblivion. With that being said, here are eight terribly-designed skins.

It's unclear why these Fortnite skins were even made

8) Doggo

It's unclear what Epic Games was exactly aiming for when they first released Doggo in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9. While feline skins like Meowscles worked well, having a French bulldog's head on a human body was just awkward. Suffice to say, the skin itself didn't make it very far in-game.

7) Candyman

As sugary as the name sounds, Candyman is not sweet to look at. Made out of candy boxes, it falls short in aesthetics and design. While it does feature reactivity, given the price of 1,500 V-Bucks, there are better items players can buy for the same amount.

6) Bigfoot

The Bigfoot design was intended to bring the mythical creature to life and scare players. Well, as it turns out, the skin did the job too well. To put in perspective just how poorly the skin performed in the item shop, Bigfoot was last seen 566 days ago. It's safe to say that no one wants to buy it.

5) Clint Barton

When leakers first suggested that Clint Barton would be coming to the item shop, the community couldn't contain their excitement. However, the skin became the most disliked in the MCU series right after Shang-Chi. It's unclear how Epic Games dropped the ball on this one.

4) Teef

When looking at Teef for the first time, most users can only ask two questions: "what, and why?" The skin is difficult to explain and even more so to look at. It's unclear as to why this skin was conceptualized to begin with.

3) Lil Whip

When one hears the name Lil Whip, most envision a musician. However, in Fortnite, the name belongs to a skin that's basically a walking ice cream cone with a smile that never goes away. It's creepy, eerie, and downright weird.

2) Tender Defender

While Epic Games does have a lot of amazing concept skins in Fortnite, Tender Defender is not one of them. The skin is hideous to look at and hasn't aged well at all. To summarize, the skin looks as if it consumed one too many of Madcap's mushrooms.

1) Grimbles

Gnomes in Fortnite have always held a special place in the heart of the community. They've had their own mini-storyline and events in-game. However, when it comes to Grimbles, most players would want to shoot it in the face. Aside from being creepy to look at, the skin itself is one of the worst ever designed.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh