Driver Peely concept Fortnite skin goes viral on social media

To say Peely is an important part of Fortnite will be an understatement. The bright yellow banana on legs has become the center of attraction for all things dangerous.

From being turned into a banana smoothie in Chapter 1 Season 9, to Hadoukened at the start of Chapter 2 Season 6, Peely cannot seem to catch a break. In addition to deaths, he has also been featured on several loading screens just having a bad time.

Recently, the character managed to crash a van, and not long after, a bus. However, given that he is a banana, the community banded together and decided to cut him some slack.

This soon turned into a wholesome trend and Peely was elevated to new heights. Following the bus accident, things have been going so well for the character that the concept artist has envisioned a brand new skin for him called Driver Peely.

Driver Peely skin concept becomes an instant hit in Fortnite community

If having nine skins in-game is not enough, Peely may soon have a 10th one if Epic Games takes the concept skin into serious consideration. It builds upon Peely driving the bus and the story arc surrounding it.

The skin itself is simple and features blue colors that represent the bus's color with some grease marks on the character's face. With a gun in one hand, keys in the other, and a bright blue bandana on his forehead, the skin really stands out from other variants.

To an extent, the skin seems to take a lot of inspiration from Triggerfish and yet it looks entirely different. Keeping this trivial detail aside, the concept artist in question, adi_gaming_art, deserves a round of applause for his hard work.

Will Peely ever be taken seriously in Fortnite?

While Peely does try his best to help out in Fortnite, things never go to plan. His childlike nature always gets him into trouble or turns him into a banana smoothie. However, his perseverance and resolve are unshaken.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Peely has managed to crash the bus inbetween The Daily Bugle and Coney Crossroads Peely has managed to crash the bus inbetween The Daily Bugle and Coney Crossroads https://t.co/42ud4MbhZ7

This is why the community has such a close affinity with the character. Despite him being a goofball, he does sincerely try his best. Perhaps in future seasons, Epic Games will keep this in mind and give him more screen time in-game.

Even though he is not likely to be featured as the main character of any storyline, he can still play an important part. Even if none of this every comes true, he will always have a permanent place in the hearts of Fortnite community members,

