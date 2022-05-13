Fortnite community goes gaga over new leaked skins for Chapter 3

There are only two things that really excite Fortnite players: a new live event and skins. Given just how many there are in the game, one would think that Epic Games is slowly going to wind down production, right? Wrong.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New Concept Survey



In the imgur gallery below you'll see the individual images for ~67 of the images apart of the newest Fortnite concept art survey!



New Concept Survey

In the imgur gallery below you'll see the individual images for ~67 of the images apart of the newest Fortnite concept art survey!

In a new leak, iFireMonkey showcased 67 skins from a recent survey. For the uninitiated, survey skins create a lot of hype because they are eventually added to the game. This means that players will get a first-hand look at potential upcoming skins.

These are usually a mixture of original designs made by concept artists and those made by Epic Games themselves. Based on the results of the survey, they are either added to the Item Shop, featured on the Battle Pass, or get scrapped. Here are a few that the community really loves:

Given how far the game and technology has progressed, the concept skins in the survey look absolutely amazing. Some resemble gothic-punk attire, while others have a more casual style. There are even a few that would make excellent choices for Fortnitemares (in Halloween).

It is clear to see that Epic Games and concept artists have been stepping up their game when it comes to cosmetics. Since each skin can potentially earn the company a few million dollars, a lot of time and effort goes into each one.

Will survey skins become the new norm in Fortnite?

Although there are a lot of skins available in the game, not all are featured in surveys. Some are simply conceptualized by Epic Games and are cataloged for sale.

Currently, only a small percentage of players get sent these surveys. In fact, most don't even know that this process even exists. Nevertheless, it's unclear whether the surveys dictate which skins are added in, or if they are only used to get a baseline understanding of what would work.

If the developers were to allow a larger percentage of players to vote, this would make it easier to see which skins would work. However, given how fickle-minded consumers can be, the skins that win the vote may not take Epic Games to the bank.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



- More questlines with Voiceovers

- ALWAYS having a mode available that doesn't allow building



In recent surveys Epic Games has begun to send out; some things Epic is considering is:
- More questlines with Voiceovers
- ALWAYS having a mode available that doesn't allow building

Then again, even skins that have been designed by the developers don't always work out either. Some simply fade into oblivion, while others end up at the very top of a listicle talking about the worst skins in Fortnite.

In addition to the above facts, allowing everyone to vote will also mean showcasing the skin early. This cuts short the hype factor and by the time the skin does become available for purchase, the interest will have long faded.

shroob @shroobery New fortnite survey skins look cool doe New fortnite survey skins look cool doe https://t.co/fb2WQsOPkK

This also holds true if the skins showcased in the survey are slightly tweaked due to various reasons. Players may not find the skin appealing when added despite having voted for it. Given these numerous factors, perhaps best if surveys are limited to a handful of people from the community.

