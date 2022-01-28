3 Fortnite skins that look similar to their celebrity counterparts (& 3 that don't)

Fortnite is famous for collaborating with pop culture media and celebrities ranging from musical artists to film actors. Often the collaborations resulted in really great skins that the community adored but some ended in an epic fail.

Loopers have seen these celebrity skins make it to the item shop as part of a movie collaboration or a seasonal battle pass.

Whatever the case might be, Epic has only gotten a few skins right who look exactly alike as their real life counterparts. Here are 3 Fortnite skins that resemble the celebrity exactly and 3 that don't.

3 Fortnite skins that look similar to their Celebrity Counterpart

1) John Wick (Keanu Reeves)

One of the most popular collab skins when first added to the game was Keanu's assassin role in the movie series John Wick. Loopers were easily able to recognize the superstar in both its selectable styles available.

Not only the face, but the suit worn by the skin is an exact replication of the second movie in the franchise.

2) The Foundation (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson)

One of the most iconic moments ever in Fortnite was the reveal of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson playing as the leader of The Seven, The Foundation. The player base was absolutely in shock after watching his skin make an appearance at The Last Reality event.

However, it was more intriguing to notice the minute details of the outfit, down to the facial parameters in the skin. The community was able to recognize it as Dwayne Johnson from the face itself and his signature eyebrow lift.

3) Spider-Man No Way Home (Tom Holland)

With the release of the new chapter, loopers saw the collaboration of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Fortnite, revealing cosmetics that included MJ and the webslinger himself Peter Parker aka Tom Holland.

The unmasked selectable style for the outfit looked like the exact replica of Tom's facial structure. This made the skin more buzzworthy and hyped up the community to purchase it.

3 Fortnite skins that look nothing like their Celebrity Counterpart

1) Lachlan (Icon Series Creator)

With the release of the new icon skin dedicated to Lachlan, his fan base and other loopers were hyped about it. The overall skin really stood out but missed one key element, which was the facial resemblance to the real-life Fortnite Pro.

In a side-by-side comparison to the creator, the skin looked like a random character who did not resemble Lachlan in its full spirit. Only the hairstyle and its color were similar but everything else was a disappointment to the fans.

2) Shang Chi (Simu Liu)

Valek @ValekRen1 #Fortnite dang well that was kind of a letdown, I was hopin for the movie version of Shang Chi dang well that was kind of a letdown, I was hopin for the movie version of Shang Chi 😞 #Fortnite https://t.co/9cPHPAk0V8

Marvel's Shang Chi skin brought actor Simu Liu's on-screen character to the Fortnite Item Shop. The part that set off the community was that the skin didn't resemble Simu's appearance.

Although it arrived alongside the release of Marvel Studios' Shang Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, loopers expected to see the movie's red suit with Simu's face on it. Fans were disappointed when that wasn't the case.

3) Clint Barton's Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner)

The official Hawkeye skin, Clint Barton, had very recently appeared in the item shop for Chapter 3. Although the skin looked neat, the face did not match Jeremy Renner's version of Hawkeye at all.

Seth Blurrgowitz @lordsoftheseth unfortunately with the new Fortnite Hawkeye and Kate Bishop skins there's no real attempt at an MCU likeness... they just look like defaults in the final outfits from the show unfortunately with the new Fortnite Hawkeye and Kate Bishop skins there's no real attempt at an MCU likeness... they just look like defaults in the final outfits from the show

After the release of Disney+ series Marvel Studios' Hawkeye, players were expecting Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner's face models to be featured in the skin, which did not happen.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul