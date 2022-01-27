3 rarest collab skins in Fortnite as of 2022 (& 3 that everyone owns)

Fortnite has always been a collaborator with popular pop culture media, which turned out to be a great success. While some range from movies like Star Wars to trending anime like Naruto Shippuden, Epic has not left any doors unopened in collaborating with popular media.

Players get enthusiastic every time a collaboration occurs as they see their favorite actors, artists, or characters in-game. This allows them to be them and play on Battle Royale Island.

However, sometimes, every fan can grab the skin, sometimes they don't. There are several collab skins in Fortnite that everyone owns, while some which only a few enjoy.

Collab skins in Fortnite that are rare

1) Kylo Ren

Not everyone is worthy of the dark side. The supreme leader of the first order, Kylo Ren, is considered one of the rarest collab skins out in the Fortnite market. The skin's dynamic cape hood on and off feature of the back bling is what makes this skin the most unique of them all.

It was released at the beginning of Chapter 2 and has not been in the item shop since May 5, 2020.

2) John Wick

The Keanu Reeves "John wick" skin was a massive hit in the community on its release in Season 9. The LTM "Wick's Bounty" also debuted and was an addictive game mode for loopers.

Unfortunately, they haven't seen the return of this skin since March 25, 2021.

3) Black Widow

The OG Black Widow skin is not a part of everyone's locker easily. She is based on the character Natasha Romanoff from Earth-616. She arrived in the Item Shop in an additional style to change the hair color in reference to the Avengers: Infinity War collaboration.

Later on, another variant of the skin, released in 2021, was bought by several players in collaboration with Marvel Studios' Black Widow, which has a snowsuit. However, the OG variant was last seen in 2019.

Collab Fortnite skins that everyone has

1) Spider-Man

Marvel's friendly neighborhood web-slinger won the hearts of various players in Chapter 3. The community was hyped to reach Level 90 of the Battle Pass. Also, the skin has six upgradable styles in the Battle Pass that loopers can unlock.

This is a skin that everyone currently playing Chapter 3 Season 1, has in their locker.

2) Deadpool

The Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool was a surprise collab by Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 2. He is the first secret Battle Pass outfit to be part of a collaboration. With backblings and the entire X-Force collab, this skin was the one most owned by everyone, with two selectable styles.

The battle pass that season, which featured Ghost vs. Shadow, was a big hit around the community and everyone bought it.

3) Naruto

Believe it! Naruto made its appearance in Chapter 2 Season 8 and has become the first-ever official anime collaboration in Fortnite. He became a major hit around the community, especially with anime enthusiasts.

He was initially going to be one of the Hunters back in Chapter 2: Season 5, but that was postponed. He has two selectable styles based on two different animes, including Boruto. Along with Naruto, the rest of Team 7 hopped into the action.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar