Fortnite alien sample: How to carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station's Dish to an entrance of Corny Complex in Fortnite Season 7

Week 9 of Fortnite Season 7 is here, and so are the new quests and lore missions. This week is turning out to be pretty busy for Dr. Slone and the IO. As the alien invasion continues to wreak havoc on Fortnite Island, players with Dr. Slone have to work to weaken the extraterrestrial forces.

Fortnite Season 7 is undergoing massive map changes, with the Mothership abducting Slurpy Swamps. Players also saw Grab-Itron finally making its way into Fortnite Season 7.

🪨 Mothership Abduction Updates 🛸



In v17.30, the files for Corny Complex & Coral Castle being destroyed have been removed or encrypted.



One of the Week 9 quests demands players to carry an alien sample from a satellite station's dish to an entrance at Corny Complex.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 9: How to carry an alien sample from a satellite station's dish to an entrance at Corny Complex?

IO, in its quest to examine and analyze all alien activities, has set up satellite stations all around the Fortnite map.

There are eight satellite stations available in Fortnite Season 7 and are easy to spot. You need to look for rounded dishes with gleaming red lights at the tip. The locations of the satellite stations in Fortnite Season 7 are:

Discovery Dish - west of Believer Beach Dampy Dish - southwest of Slurpy Swamp Deep Woods Dish- inside Stealthy Stronghold Defiant Dish - east of Weeping Woods Destined Dish - southeast of Misty Meadows Corny Complex - Underground Base Dinky Dish - southeast of Craggy Cliffs Dockside Dish - west of Dirty Docks

To complete this quest, players can land in any of the above-mentioned spots. Players need to land near any of these locations and search for the "alien sample" at the base of the enormous satellite dish. You'll notice a black box below the dish, pick it up and carry it to an entrance at Corny Complex.

It is recommended that players land at a dish just east of the Corny Complex during the game, as it will be close to the Corny Complex, thus making it easier to complete the quest.

Fortnite Season 7 has already had some radical changes, and with Dr. Slone in no mood to give up, it will be enthralling to see how she and the IO put an end to all of this.

