Fortnite: All Pumpkin Launcher locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Fortnitemares has returned to the game in 2023, bringing with it the greatly desired Pumpkin Launcher. The particular tasks and objectives that are introduced during this seasonal event are renowned for testing players' skill sets. As a part of this spooky Halloween celebration, the Pumpkin Launcher, an unusual and unsettling rocket launcher, has returned.

This article will delve into the Pumpkin Launcher's multiple facets, including where to obtain it in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, how to utilize it effectively, and its different rarities.

Locating the Pumpkin Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Rare Pumpkin Launcher in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

To get the Pumpkin Launcher, which was recently unvaulted along with the Wood Stake Shotgun, you will need some luck. In addition to spawning on the ground, it may also appear inside common and uncommon chests, holo-chests, and even on flying drones.

You can even buy it from Victoria Saint, an NPC who sells the Epic variant of the launcher for 600 Gold Bars. The Pumpkin Launcher spawns essentially anywhere, so finding it shouldn't be too difficult.

Pumpkin Launcher rarities and stats

Rare Pumpkin Launcher stats in-game. (Image via Epic Games)

Pumpkin Launcher is available in five distinct rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. As is frequently the case in Fortnite, a weapon's potency increases with rarity.

This indicates that the Pumpkin Launcher has a quicker DPS (damage per second) and delivers more damage. It's a popular weapon among gamers throughout the Halloween season, thanks to its distinctive rocket-propelled pumpkins.

The Launcher consumes Rocket Ammo, a scarce resource in the game that is only discovered in chests, supply drops, or llamas. Therefore, its devastating strength comes at a price.

The Fire Rate of the Pumpkin Launcher is 0.75, which is an important number to remember. This indicates that there is a little lag between shots of about 1.33 seconds. Furthermore, the launcher has a magazine size of just one pumpkin, necessitating a reload after every shot.

Eliminating opponents with the Pumpkin Launcher

It's a good idea to gather additional ammo beforehand to ensure you can finish the job. As mentioned earlier, Rocket Ammo can be scarce, so it's wise to have a sufficient stockpile.

The Pumpkin Launcher's effectiveness in eliminating opponents varies with its rarity. An Epic (purple) Pumpkin Launcher will inflict more damage in Fortnite than a Rare (blue) one. When attempting to eliminate an opponent, aim to make the first shot count. Depending on your opponent's health and shield level, a direct hit from the Pumpkin Launcher can quickly eliminate them.

If your opponent is well-prepared for combat, you might want to consider using another weapon first to deplete their shield before launching the final assault with the Pumpkin Launcher. This method ensures a higher chance of success. With its explosive pumpkins, the Pumpkin Launcher is a formidable weapon that guarantees swift elimination when employed precisely.

