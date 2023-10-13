Fortnitemares 2023: Eliminate opponents with a Wood Stake Shotgun or Pumpkin Launcher

With the advent of Fortnitemares 2023, many Halloween-themed items have popped up around the island. A lot of items, weapons, and even skins have been unvaulted and debuted in this special Halloween event. Two such weapons are the Wood Stake Shotgun and the Pumpkin Launcher.

Players in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 are required to eliminate opponents with a Wood Stake Shotgun or Pumpkin Launcher. They have to do this as part of the "Fortnitemares Trick Or Treat" Quest, which will award them 15,000 XP upon completion.

Step-by-step guide on how to eliminate opponents with a Wood Stake Shotgun or Pumpkin Launcher in Fortnite

To complete this Fortnite challenge, you must do two things: Find a Wood Stake Shotgun or a Pumpkin Launcher and strategically eliminate enemies with it to complete the challenge. You need to eliminate a total of five adversaries to finish this task.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

1) Finding a Wood Stake Shotgun

Finding the Wood Stake Shotgun (Image via Epic Games)

On the island, the Wood Stake Shotgun may be found as floor loot and in containers like chests and Holo-Chests. Notably, this weapon stands out not just because of how it looks but also because it fires wooden stakes in place of the usual shotgun pellets.

Once you get one, a Wood Stake Shotgun will work just like any other shotgun in Fortnite, making it perfect for close-quarters combat.

2) Finding a Pumpkin Launcher

Victoria Saint location (Image via Epic Games)

In Fortnite's Chapter 4 Season 4, there are a lot of places to find the Pumpkin Launcher. It can be found as floor loot, in chests, flying drones, or Holo-Chests.

Players can find Victoria Saint to the east of Breakwater Bay. She is an NPC who offers an Epic version of the Pumpkin Launcher for 600 Gold Bars. This launcher deals more damage compared to its base version.

3) Eliminate a total of five enemies with either of the guns

Eliminating enemies with the Wood Stake Shotgun (Image via Epic Games)

Once you have located either of the weapons, it's time to start blasting your way through enemies. However, this is the tricky part and can't really be explained, as you have to showcase your own prowess here and successfully eliminate five enemies.

While both the weapons are significantly different, you don't have to use them the whole time while lowering your opponent's health, as you can lower their health with a rifle or any other gun if the shotgun is not working well in a ranged environment or the Pumpkin Launcher proves too tricky to be handled.

All you have to remember is that the last shot should be dealt with either of these weapons to finish the challenge.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!