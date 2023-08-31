Fortnite: Eliminate opponents with shotguns at 15 meters or less

The Infiltrator Pump Shotgun is one of the newest weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. With Nolan Chance needing to rob Vaults, having a reliable close-range weapon is of the essence. With a decent rate of fire, good range, and a tight spread, it has become the go-to weapon of choice for many. Learning to master it in combat will make all the difference in-game.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 1 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you will have to eliminate opponents with a shotgun at 15 meters or less. Given that this task is purely combat oriented, it will be a tad difficult for newcomers to complete. Nevertheless, with 24,000 experience points on the line, taking a risk in close-range combat will be worth it.

How to eliminate opponents with shotguns at 15 meters or less in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you must do two things: Find a shotgun, look for opponents, and eliminate five.

1) Find a shotgun

At the start of the match, any shotgun will suffice (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

There are many ways to find a shotgun in-game. You can find them lying on the ground, search a Chest to obtain one. If you're feeling adventurous, you can rob one of Kado Thorne's Vault to secure Kit's Charge Shotgun. Irrespective of your choice of shotgun, keep in mind that as a general rule, the higher the rarity, the better it will be for you in combat.

On that note, if you find a common shotgun at the start of the match, pick it up. Use it until a better one can be found or until you run across an Upgrade Bench. If you have gold bars to spare, you can upgrade it a few times to make it more powerful.

2) Look for opponents to fight and eliminate

Keep an eye out for opponents to fight and eliminate (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After securing a good shotgun, the next step is to look for opponents. If you're feeling up to the task, land at Eclipsed Estate, Sanguine Suites, or Relentless Retreat. These Named Locations contain Vaults belonging to Kado Thorne and are invariably hot-drops in every match.

In fact, there's a strong possibility that you will be able to eliminate two to three opponents using a shotgun in the opening minutes of the match. This is why it is important to always pick up a shotgun irrespective of the rarity during the early-game. Just be sure to stay close to the opponent when dealing the final blow - the closer, the better.

That said, if close-range combat is not your forte, there's no need to worry. This challenge will last until the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. There will be plenty of time to hone your skills and earn the 24,000 experience points when possible.

