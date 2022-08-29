Fortnite announces return of Black History enlightenment event, fans say "not needed"

August 28 is an important date in real life and in Fortnite as well. On this day in 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech. To date, it is one of the most inspirational and hard-hitting speeches in human history.

To honor the man and his career, Epic Games decided to do something spectacular in-game last year. They released a LTM called March Through Time. In this Creative mode, players could explore and learn about Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to the civil rights movement.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Gather with players from around the world in March Through Time to relive his iconic speech and learn more about his life and work.



fn.gg/MarchThroughTi… August 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King gave his historic “I Have A Dream” speech.Gather with players from around the world in March Through Time to relive his iconic speech and learn more about his life and work. August 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King gave his historic “I Have A Dream” speech. Gather with players from around the world in March Through Time to relive his iconic speech and learn more about his life and work.fn.gg/MarchThroughTi… https://t.co/mZ8YOcwYYQ

However, things did not go according to plan. Long story short, players were being disrespectful in-game. Some danced in segregated washrooms, while others trolled the game. Taking everything into consideration, not everyone is happy to have March Through Time back.

Fortnite's March Through Time LTM is back and unwanted

Despite trolling and backlash from certain netizens, Epic is sticking to their commitment. They have decided to bring back the March Through Time LTM and add it to the Creative mode in Fortnite. Rather than it being time-limited, players can now visit whenever they want.

Given the importance of education through gamification, this is a welcome idea. However, given the fiasco from last time around, many in the community do not want a repeat of the event. They would much rather not have this piece of history in-game, than have a few defile it. Here is what a few have to say about it.

Peels @FriendlyPeely @FortniteGame PLEASE tell me you disabled emotes this time. We don't want last time's "incident". @FortniteGame PLEASE tell me you disabled emotes this time. We don't want last time's "incident".

TheRealMopheus @IMADEAMISTAKE13 @FortniteGame This literally hurts no one yet there are still people who take the time to hate on this it’s a positive message that applies to everyone. The people that are hating are literally the ones milk was fighting against. Their just exposing themselves at this point. @FortniteGame This literally hurts no one yet there are still people who take the time to hate on this it’s a positive message that applies to everyone. The people that are hating are literally the ones milk was fighting against. Their just exposing themselves at this point.

average fortnite fan @piggybo54727351

or, “we don’t care” little do they know this man is one of the most important people in American history @FortniteGame so disappointing how people are saying “did we ask”or, “we don’t care” little do they know this man is one of the most important people in American history @FortniteGame so disappointing how people are saying “did we ask”or, “we don’t care” little do they know this man is one of the most important people in American history

Aert2me @2Aert2ME @FortniteGame It is a great initiative! .. this kind of virtual experiences are the future of entreteiment/education, if it bothers you in any way you should know that you live in the past @FortniteGame It is a great initiative! .. this kind of virtual experiences are the future of entreteiment/education, if it bothers you in any way you should know that you live in the past https://t.co/3GCRKMCVZ2

Dustin Brewer @dstnbrwr @FortniteGame fortnite doing more to teach the kids than most schools @FortniteGame fortnite doing more to teach the kids than most schools

While the generic opinion is that the event is not needed in a video game, it does not hurt to have it all the same. Since visiting the experience is optional, Epic is not forcing anyone to brush up on their history. On the flipside of this sentiment, a lot of players are thankful for Epic's stance.

But this leads to a very important question: "Should educational content be in-game?" Since a lot of players use the virtual world to escape reality, should real life transition into this virtual space?

Education in the metaverse is important

Fortnite has all kinds of players. Some come from cultures and backgrounds that are open and supportive of certain ideations, while others show their hatred outright. This has been seen in-game time and time again. Be it during Pride Month or Black History Month, certain individuals will ruin things for others.

This being the case, it makes sense why Epic Games wants to try and educate as many loopers as well. Since all educational content is optional, the outcry of having it removed from Fortnite makes no sense.

In fact, this time around, the March Through Time Creative is so low-key that those not on social media will not get to know about it. It is not highlighted in-game or showcased as an ad. It is simply available for those who want to visit and learn about Martin Luther King Jr., his life, and achievements.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen for long Epic leaves the March Through Time map open in Fortnite. Given how certain elements within the community behave, it may not be long before it is put away until August 28 next year. For now, those interested can visit the map using this code: 1234-3815-8892.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman