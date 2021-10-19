Fortnite Ariana Grande questline: Where to collect a record and place it on a turntable

The latest batch of NPC quests sends Fortnite players to work on Ariana Grande's challenges, a chain of quests that yield high-experience rewards. Players can start off these challenges right away with the v18.21 update. One challenge, in particular, requires them to collect a record and place it on a turntable.

Fortnite and Ariana Grande met together for an incredible collaboration over the summer, including the pop star's live concert and a line of cosmetics. She's currently an NPC in the game and Epic Games has released this questline to further immerse her into Fortnite.

Ariana Grande's first quest in Fortnite Season 8 plays her song 'Obvious'

As many would have suspected, Ariana Grande holds a quest for players that involve her music and a bit of searching. Records can be found in several locations across the map, mostly within the houses of Pleasant Park and around Craggy Cliffs.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Ariana Grandes first quest plays 12 seconds of the song "obvious"Not trying to get a DMCA strike so i'm just gonna show the lyrics instead of the audio :P Ariana Grandes first quest plays 12 seconds of the song "obvious"Not trying to get a DMCA strike so i'm just gonna show the lyrics instead of the audio :P https://t.co/RXridW2SBV

All players need to do is find one of these records, that can be typically found lying on the ground and insert them into a turntable record player.

The easiest turntable location is in the dance studio to the southwest of Misty Meadows. There's a record right beside this turntable as well.

Find Ariana Grande along the pier at Believer Beach to kick off this quest chain. Once this punch card line is started, players can reap high rewards and excel through Season 8's Battle Pass with Battle Stars.

Once completed, this quest will reward players with 30,000 experience points. Along with all of the other quests in this chain, players can gain a total of 150,000 experience points.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New NPC Quests added in v18.21 New NPC Quests added in v18.21 https://t.co/RKE2CEopcl

Ariana Grande's quests send players on a hunt for specific objects before leading to tracking and eliminating the Cube monsters, a continuation of Season 8's story.

Since Grande played a big part in the alien invasion in Seaon 7, it's no surprise that she has made a re-appearance in Fortnite. Especially when more alien/foreign creatures are flooding the island.

