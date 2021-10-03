Fortnite Bios Zone Wars: How to win more games

Fortnite Bios Zone Wars has been popular for a while now. After the Cosmic Summer challenges took place, this LTM was chosen by Epic Games alongside other similar creative maps, exploded.

Due to their simple mechanics and sweaty gameplay, these creative maps have become a staple place for players to practice box fights. While seasoned players are well versed with dos and don'ts, newcomers should keep a few things in mind to make the experience more enjoyable.

Top 5 tips to win for more games in Fortnite Bios Zone Wars

5) Resources are finite per round, so build wisely

Most Fortnite Bios Zone Wars offer players limited resources per round. So spending all the material during the game's early stages will be a bad idea, as players will be left defenseless.

In an ideal scenario, players should start building with wood and stone before moving on to metal. This will ensure that the best material can be kept in reserve when needed.

4) Always try to get above the opponent

Gaining high-ground advantage over opponents in Fortnite Bios Zone Wars is very vital. This should be done as soon as possible during the match.

Most of the time, staying on top of things will give players a clear line of sight to shoot. It will also provide a clear view of other builds nearby, allowing players to plan to counter them effortlessly.

3) Try to third party other teams to get easy eliminations

Rather than pushing opponents in Fortnite Bios Zone Wars, players should let other teams engage first. This will save ammunition and allow players to pull off cheeky third-party strategies and get easy eliminations.

While this may not be the case in every match due to teams being placed close to each other, the possibility of it happening is genuine. This is also a great way to conserve HP and shields for the late game.

2) Keep rotating while building

Unlike the moderately paced storm in BR, the storm in Fortnite Bios Zone Wars moves at cutthroat speed. Before players get the chance to figure out what has happened, they can be engulfed by the storm and get trapped behind builds taking a lot of damage.

To avoid this common scenario, players should push as they build to keep moving forward towards the center of the map. While this may be easier said than done, there is no alternative route that players can take.

1) Play with a good teammate to avoid skill gap issues

Most Fortnite Bios Zone Wars are either duos or trios, and having good teammates will make all the difference. Good coordination, communication, and equal skill level will be important to win rounds.

Playing with random teammates will often not yield favorable results as limited coordination and building strategies may not match. This will lead players on the same team to play as individuals to survive, rather than a team capable of winning.

How to play Fortnite Bios Zone Wars

Step 1- Select the 'Creative' option in the game selection menu after launching Fortnite.

Step 2- Click "Change" to access the "Creative" menu.

Step 3- Press "Play"

Step 4- Select the "Island Code" and press "enter".

Step 5- Type the specific code required and press "Launch" to start the game.

Also Read

Here are a few Fortnite Bios Zone Wars maps players can try

Bios Zone Wars: Random Trios - 6221-6630-0608 Bios Zone Wars: Custom Trios - 4059-2791-0712 Bios Zone Wars: Squad With Respawn - 2559-6722-1181

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far