Fortnite is bringing in Colombian hotshot J.Balvin with a possible LGBTQ+ twist

Fortnite is getting a range of crossovers as Chapter 2 Season 7 comes to an end. Among the likes of Will Smith from Bad Guys and Morty from Rick and Morty, players are also going to see an Icon Series skin of popular Colombian singer, J Balvin.

Balvin is going to have three versions of a character outfit in Fortnite . From a base version to a cosmical one, players can express their love for the Columbian artist in multiple ways the next time they drop into the Battle Royale game.

J Balvin in Fortnite is inspired by his support for the LGBTQ+ community

While the arrival of J Balvin in Fortnite is exciting as it is, there is yet another subtle element to the design of the skin, which will surely make an entire community happy and maybe even motivate some of them to join in on the Fortnite fun.

The Fortnite Icon Series skin, inspired by the Colombian singer J Balvin, is wearing a black tracksuit with a rainbow flag on his right thigh. The skin also has rainbow shoes, a rainbow neck chain, rainbow handle katana, and the cosmical form of the skin has a rainbow crown and a rainbow aura.

All the versions of J Balvin in Fortnite (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

J Balvin is a proud LGBTQ+ ally

Although J Balvin has openly denied being homosexual after many rumors, he is still an active supporter of LGBTQ+ rights. In 2016, during a prizegiving ceremony in Miami, Balvin openly advocated for people to accept their identities and come out without fear.

“If you have blue hair, pink, yellow; if you have a broken tooth, if you have other sexual preferences… Be yourself, fight for your happiness, always.”

Since this was leaked already, Upcoming J Balvin Skin! (thanks to @Not0fficer for the help) pic.twitter.com/0upl5pHoJp — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

These words have certainly inspired some minds back at Epic Games, as they came up with the design for the upcoming Icon Series skin of J Baldwin in Fortnite. This would be one of the few skins in the game that explicitly allows players to express their identity and might allow many a chance to come out in the Battle Royale game, if not the real world.

