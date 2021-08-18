Will Smith skin in Fortnite: Expected release date, pricing and other details

Popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX recently dropped some upcoming character outfits and emotes and one of them is yet another movie collaboration. Will Smith, or Mike Lowrey from the Bad Boys franchise, is arriving on the Battle Royale island in Chapter 2 - Season 7, and he might just be a part of the Icon Series alongside J Balvin.

Yet another Fortnite season is due to arrive in a few weeks and it looks like Epic Games is preparing for a massive Item Shop overhaul ahead of next season. Bad Boys for Life was released in January 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Regardless of its box office run being cut short, it still managed to climb to the position of fourth highest-grossing film of the year.

Clearly, with all these movie crossovers arriving, the developers thought that Bad Boys for Life had to make an appearance in Fortnite as well. Ever since Will Smith played a cameo role in YouTube Rewind 2018 and said "That's hot!" looking at the Fortnite Battle Bus, fans have been expecting him to be a part of the game.

All the details about Will Smith in Fortnite

The long-awaited wish for the arrival of Will Smith in Fortnite will finally be fulfilled. Modeled after Mike Lowrey from Bad Boys for Life, the character outfit looks exactly like Will Smith. He wears shades, a green tee, black jeans and has holsters hanging from his shoulders.

Along with the Will Smith skin, players might also get the Icon Series "Bim Bam toi" emote inspired by the popular French TikTok song. Since Fortnite has been adding popular songs and dance steps as emotes, it comes as no surprise that the hit single is next in line.

UPCOMING "Bim Bam toi" French Emote by Carla! (thanks to @Not0fficer for the help again)



Muted the rest because the song is copyrighted! pic.twitter.com/OH3XaXLscy — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

Will Smith in Fortnite: Release date and price

Will Smith might arrive in Fortnite along with other teased skins, such as Morty or J Balvin. Since Rick and Morty are a part of Chapter 2 - Season 7, it only makes sense that the Morty skin will arrive within the next 25 days. This means Will Smith will arrive in Fortnite within the same period.

Keeping in mind that Mike Lowrey might be an Icon Series skin, Will Smith in Fortnite might be priced similar to the other skins in the Series, which is 1,500 V-Bucks.

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Release date, Battle Pass leaks, map, and more

Edited by Sabine Algur