Fortnite Carnage Symbiote Mythic: Spawn location, weapon uses, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was released recently, and the island saw a massive transformation from the Alien-themed season to a Cubed one. The Battle Pass trailer revealed the return of the Cubes and teased the arrival of Carnage.

Eventually, it was added as a Battle Pass skin and is placed in Tier 100. During the update, it was also revealed that Carnage would be getting a special Mythic weapon known as the Symbiote.

The Carnage Symbiote Mythic weapon has finally arrived in Fortnite. This article will reveal the details associated with this coveted weapon.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Where to find the Carnage Symbiote Mythic weapon

The Carnage Symbiote Mythic weapon has been getting much attention since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 rolled out. Gamers had to wait for a few days before Epic added this exclusive weapon to the game.

The Carnage Symbiote Mythic weapon is not available in any loot or chest. Gamers can come across this through various canisters that spawn on the island. Whenever players are near the Symbiote, they will be notified in the game, making it easier to get hold of one without breaking much sweat.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



- Venom and Carnage spawn in at each zone in canisters

- Grab deals 60 damage and pulls enemy

- Cooldown of 10 seconds

- Glider re-deploy

- Increased speed

- You still take Fall damage

- You can only use 1 at a time #Fortnite Carnage Symbiote Mythic Item Gameplay:- Venom and Carnage spawn in at each zone in canisters- Grab deals 60 damage and pulls enemy- Cooldown of 10 seconds- Glider re-deploy- Increased speed- You still take Fall damage- You can only use 1 at a time #Fortnite Carnage Symbiote Mythic Item Gameplay:



- Venom and Carnage spawn in at each zone in canisters

- Grab deals 60 damage and pulls enemy

- Cooldown of 10 seconds

- Glider re-deploy

- Increased speed

- You still take Fall damage

- You can only use 1 at a time https://t.co/7QGM936lZW

The canisters will be marked after the formation of the first storm circle. Getting them can be a bit of trouble at the moment as most users will try to acquire them and try them out in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The much-talked-about Carnage Symbiote Mythic weapon acts differently than most other weapons in the category.

The Battle Pass trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 demonstrated that Carnage was grabbing enemies and eliminating them around the island. The weapon acts similarly in-game.

Loopers will be able to grab enemies using the Carnage Symbiote Mythic weapon. This will cause 60 damage to opponents and will be pivotal in eliminating them from the game.

The special mythic weapon can also be used to grab and destroy the structures built by enemies, making them vulnerable to ambush.

The Carnage Symbiote Mythic weapon has a cooldown of 10 seconds, and players can use it as a glider to rotate from one place to the other with ease.

Also Read

It was reported that Venom Symbiote mythic weapon would also come along with the Carnage one. Apparently, Epic has added the Venom Symbiote to the game, and players can get hold of it similarly to the Carnage Symbiote Mythic weapon.

With two special mythic weapons available in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 right now, the excitement of loopers is beyond measure. They are encouraged to drop onto the island and try them out and walk all the way towards a Victory Royale.

Edited by Ravi Iyer