Fortnite Champion Series Tournament: Start date, how to participate, cash prizes, and more

Epic Games recently released an official statement stating all the necessary rules and regulations pertaining to the upcoming Fortnite Champion Series Tournament.

The regular conductance of these kinds of competitive events in Fortnite tests the mettle of professional gamers and gives them the opportunity to win a huge amount of cash prizes as well as fame by emerging as the winner.

The upcoming Fortnite Champion Series Tournament will surely bring the best out of these professionals and fans will be ecstatic to see their favorite gamers in action. That being said, the community itself must be aware of significant details regarding this event.

Fortnite Champion Series Tournament: Everything gamers need to know

Start date and schedule

The upcoming Fortnite Champion Series Tournament will commence on October 14, 2021. The event will be divided into qualifiers, semi-finals, and finals for each region. The final showdown will be on October 31, so Fortnite fans are definitely in for a treat with professional games being broadcast live almost every day for more than two weeks.

The entire schedule for the Fortnite Champion Series Tournament is given below:

October 14: Qualifier 1 - Round 1 [Middle East]

October 15: Qualifier 1 - Round 1 [All Regions except Middle East]

October 15: Qualifier 1 - Round 2 and Round 3 [Middle East]

October 16: Qualifier 1 - Round 4 [Middle East]

October 16: Qualifier 1 - Round 2 and Round 3 [All Regions except Middle East]

October 17: Qualifier 1 - Round 4 [All Regions except Middle East]

October 21: Qualifier 2 - Round 1 [Middle East]

October 22: Qualifier 2 - Round 1 [All Regions except Middle East]

October 22: Qualifier 2 - Round 2 and Round 3 [Middle East]

October 23: Qualifier 2 - Round 4 [Middle East]

October 23: Qualifier 2 - Round 2 and Round 3 [All Regions except Middle East]

October 24: Qualifier 2 - Round 4 [All Regions except Middle East]

Fortnite Champion Series: Semi-Finals Schedule

October 27: Semi-Finals (Day 1) - Heat A and Heat B [ME]

October 28: Semi-Finals (Day 2) - Heat A and Heat B [ME]

October 28: Semi-Finals (Day 1) - Heat A and Heat B [All Regions except Middle East]

October 29: Semi-Finals (Day 2) - Heat A and Heat B [All Regions except Middle East]

Fortnite Champion Series: Finals Schedule

October 29: Champion Series Finals (Day 1) [ME]

October 30: Champion Series Finals (Day 2) [ME]

October 30: Champion Series Finals (Day 1) [All Regions except Middle East]

October 31: Champion Series Finals (Day 2) [All Regions except Middle East]

How to participate

The Fortnite Champion Series tournament will feature three leagues namely, Open League, Contender League, and Champion League.

Each of these leagues are further divided into ten divisions solely on the basis of their Hype Points.

Open League:

Division I (0 - 249 Hype points (“Hype”))

Division II (250 - 499 Hype)

Division III (500 - 999 Hype)

Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype)

Contender League:

Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype)

Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype)

Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype)

Champion League:

Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype)

Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype)

Division III (16,000+ Hype)

Gamers will be eligible to enter the game based on the Hype points they currently hold in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's Arena Mode.

Cash prizes

The upcoming Fortnite Champion Series Tournament will reward gamers with cash prizes for the top performing gamers across all regions. However, the amount of cash that gamers are eligible to win varies from region to region.

The detailed prize pool for the upcoming Fortnite Champion Series Tournament is given below:

Europe:

1st $300,000

2nd $210,000

3rd $135,000

4th $120,000

5th $105,000

6th $90,000

7th $75,000

8th $60,000

9th $45,000

10th $30,000

11th-15th $15,000

16th-20th $9,000

21st-26th $6,000

27th-33rd $3,600

NA East:

1st $135,000

2nd $105,000

3rd $69,000

4th $60,000

5th $54,000

6th $45,000

7th $39,000

8th $24,000

9th $15,000

10th $10,500

11th-15th $6,900

16th-20th $4,200

21st-26th $2,100

27th-33rd $1,500

NA West:

1st $48,000

2nd $34,500

3rd $24,000

4th $21,000

5th $15,000

6th $10,500

7th $9,000

8th $7,500

9th $6,000

10th $4,500

11th-15th $3,000

16th-20th $2,400

21st-26th $1,500

27th-33rd $900

Brazil:

1st $90,000

2nd $75,000

3rd $51,000

4th $42,000

5th $30,000

6th $21,000

7th $18,000

8th $15,000

9th $12,000

10th $9,000

11th-15th $6,000

16th-20th $3,000

21st-26th $1,875

27th-33rd $1,275

Asia:

1st $36,000

2nd $24,000

3rd $15,000

4th $12,000

5th $10,500

6th $9,000

7th $7,500

8th $6,000

9th $4,500

10th $3,000

11th-15th $1,500

16th-20th $1,200

21st-26th $900

27th-33rd $600

Middle East:

1st $30,000

2nd $19,500

3rd $12,000

4th $9,000

5th $7,500

6th $6,600

7th $5,400

8th $4,800

9th $4,200

10th $2,400

11th-15th $1,350

16th-26th $900

27th-33rd $600

Oceania:

1st $22,500

2nd $15,000

3rd $9,000

4th $6,300

5th $5,400

6th $4,500

7th $3,900

8th $3,300

9th $2,700

10th $1,800

11th-15th $900

16th-20th $750

21st-33rd $600

The Fortnite community is advised to buckle up and prepare for two long weeks of incredible Fortnite gameplay.

